Key Questions for Michigan State Basketball Heading Into 2025–26 Season
How will the Michigan State Spartans basketball team follow an Elite Eight appearance from last season?
The Spartans have begun practice for the season, and there is palpable excitement for a team that many are not giving a second thought to.
Tom Izzo’s team was the best in the Big Ten last season, and although he lost several experienced contributors from last year’s squad, this is not unfamiliar territory for the legendary coach.
The Spartans should still be among the conference’s top contenders, and national media should not sleep on what Izzo might do with this current group.
But what elements of this team should Izzo and Spartan fans want to see?
Let’s break down three things that should improve for this MSU hoops squad.
Improved three-point shooting
It’s a tired point by now, but the Spartans struggled to connect from beyond the arc last season.
The team’s collective 31.1 percentage from three-point range ranked 324th in the country and last in the conference. MSU had good shooters and got open shots, but could not connect on them.
This year, players like Trey Fort should help improve those percentages and change how defenses guard the Spartans. Improvements from Jeremy Fears Jr. and Coen Carr should help as well.
A go-to scorer
While Izzo has always liked to spread the ball around, some of his best teams have been the ones with a player you can trust with the ball in his hands and the game on the line.
Does Izzo have one of those players this season? If Fears improves as a scorer, he might be that option. If it’s Carr, like it was in the NCAA Tournament, even better.
MSU got to the Elite Eight by throwing multiple bodies at defenses, but having a go-to guy may help take the team to another level.
Replacing lost production
It will not be easy for Izzo to replace Tre Holloman, Jase Richardson, Jaden Akins, Frankie Fidler, Szymon Zapala, and Xavier Booker.
Each of those players made an impact on the team in one way or another, especially the first three. Almost all of MSU’s backcourt production is gone.
Fears and Fort will do lots of the heavy lifting, while the Spartans hope Divine Ugochukwu can play the Holloman role. How will the team look with so many new faces?
