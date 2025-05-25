Former Spartan Holloman Makes it Clear He Still Doesn't Like Michigan
Michigan State fans were stunned when former Spartan guard Tre Holloman entered the transfer portal last month.
Holloman had established himself as a Spartan icon with some of the most memorable moments of the 2024 season.
Perhaps the most significant was when Holloman shoved two Michigan freshmen off the Spartan midcourt logo when the pair of Wolverines interrupted the Spartans' Senior Day tradition.
While Holloman has since transferred to NC State, his disdain for Michigan still runs deep.
The former Spartan posted a photo of himself (assuming it was himself) playing as NC State against Michigan on the College Football 25 video game. The post read, "I will forever hate michigan."
The Michigan fan base probably feels the same about Holloman. And upon his entering into the portal, he made a lot of enemies within the Spartan community as well. But Holloman will always be remembered as a hero for his actions on March 9, 2025.
Not only did Holloman shut the Wolverines down with his shove, but he also did so with his play on the court -- twice. He scored a career-high 20 points in that regular-season finale and was just 2 points shy of that with his 18-point outing in the Spartans' conquering of Michigan in Ann Arbor back in February.
It's safe to say Holloman has the right to say anything he wants about Michigan.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo discussed Holloman's decision to enter the portal when he addressed the media last month.
"It was a little bit of a surprise," Izzo said. "But Tre wanted some things, too. Wanted to play a certain position, wanted to do certain things. We can't be ripping Tre, and I've talked to some of you about -- moms get involved and dads gets involved and things happen.
"Nobody knows anything. And nobody really ever asked me before today. I don't know if you asked Tre. We just rip him. And I think that was ridiculous. I think there was a lot more to it all the time."
Maybe someday, time will do as it always does and heal the wounds fans felt from Holloman's departure.
