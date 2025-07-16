Magic vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
It’s been a rough Summer League for the Brooklyn Nets and their five first-round picks, as they dropped their game with the New York Knicks on Tuesday to fall to 0-3.
On Wednesday, the Nets will look to pick up their first win against another winless team this summer – the Orlando Magic.
Orlando went all in during this offseason, trading a plethora of draft picks for Desmond Bane, but it still has a couple of promising young players in Jase Richardson and Tristan da Silva playing this summer.
Still, the Magic scored just 75 points in a loss to OKC on Tuesday.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Magic vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic -2 (-110)
- Nets +2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Magic: -135
- Nets: +114
Total
- 180.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 16
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cox Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV/ ESPN+
- Magic record: 0-3
- Nets record: 0-3
Magic vs. Nets Key Players to Watch
Orlando Magic
- Jase Richardson
Through two games this summer, Richardson is averaging 16.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, and I expect him to play on Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday’s loss for rest purposes.
The No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Richardson could find himself in the rotation for an Orlando team that has been desperate for improved guard play in recent seasons.
Brooklyn Nets
- Drew Timme
Timme ended up getting some NBA minutes late in the 2024-25 season, and he dropped 24 points in the loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday.
With none of Brooklyn’s top picks showing out, I don’t mind giving out Timme as a player to watch. His old school game can be fun to break down in the post, and Timme is averaging 25.3 points per game this summer – the second most of any player.
Magic vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
Note: Before betting on NBA Summer League, it’s important to know that rotations are fluid and predicting player performance is volatile. As an avid NBA bettor, I suggest only placing small wagers for fun on these games since they are often hard to predict.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for both teams, so it’s hard to predict who will end up playing heavy minutes on either side.
I think the best bet in this matchup is the UNDER, especially if there are players that end up resting on Wednesday.
The Magic have struggled on offense this summer, scoring 75, 86, and 81 points in their three games, while the Nets have an 81-point game and a few games over 90.
Asking Brooklyn and a group of rookies to carry this total seems like a lot, especially since the Nets don’t have any of those five players really popping (three are averaging less than 10 points per game) in Las Vegas.
Rather than bet on one of these teams to earn a win, I’ll bet the UNDER in Wednesday’s clash.
Pick: UNDER 180.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
