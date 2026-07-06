MSU Basketball Facing Harsh Roster Realities Heading Into 2026
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The Spartans were able to get to the Sweet Sixteen last year under the leadership of Jeremy Fears Jr., Jaxon Kohler, and Carson Cooper, but only the first of the trio has come back for another season.
This means players will have to step up in big ways this season with help from Tom Izzo, such as the aforementioned Fears Jr., to lead the team in a more disciplined manner, and Coen Carr, to improve his three-point shooting, which would bolster his role as a hype man immensely.
However, these things are more intangible and have little to do with the physical side of things, but the issue becomes a whole different beast when it is looked at through this new lens.
So what is MSU losing in Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler, and what have they been doing this off-season to combat it all?
The Harsh Reality Of Losing Cooper And Kohler
- While hype and leadership can be manufactured by a select number of players of any stature, size cannot be simply encouraged or coached out of someone, and Kohler and Cooper were the two biggest players on the entire team.
- The former is six foot nine, and he was lethal from the three-point line in his time with MSU, but his size made him a very viable threat in the paint, meaning he could not be left alone no matter where he was on the court.
- Carson Cooper was actually even larger than Kohler with his six-foot-11 frame, and as much as Kohler could not be left alone in the paint, neither could Cooper, but taken up a small level.
- The paring essentially made it impossible for defenses to truly gang up on any one player, and it came to the Spartans' advantage when taking three-point shots, which they tried to do quite often, even if they refused to land.
- So, without Cooper and Kohler, the Spartans are losing an essential part of size, which comes into play on defense as well with blocking shots and getting in people's faces, and spacing the floor on offense, so they have had no choice but to face the empty roster spaces head-on.
What The Spartans Are Doing To Replace Them
- The Spartans are bringing in freshman Jasiah Jervis and Julius Avent, who are six foot five and six foot seven, respectively, with a lot of room to grow in both stature and play; with them on the way, MSU at least has a good start at replacing Kohler and Cooper.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.