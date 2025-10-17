Four Star Michigan State Basketball Target Announces Commitment Date
Four-star Michigan State basketball target Jasiah Jervis has announced that he has officially set his commitment date for November 5th. Jervais has also announced his final five schools: Michigan State, Tennessee, NC State, Pitt, and Illinois. Jervis has been a top target for Tom Izzo and the Spartans, as he attended Grind Week in East Lansing last month on September 5th.
Coming out of White Plains, New York, playing for Archbishop Stepinac, the 6-4 shooting guard has been a lethal go-to scorer for his team. During his junior season at Archbishop Stepinac, Jervis led his team in points with 16.2 points per game, as well as field goal percentage with 49%, as well as three-point shooting with 40%.
Where Jervis Ranks
According to rivals recruiting, Jervis is ranked as the 23rd overall player in the 2026 class, as well as the 5th-ranked shooting guard, and the 2nd-ranked player from New York. If Jervis were to commit to Michigan State, the Spartans would have the backcourt set and would most likely focus on other targets such as centers Ethan Taylor and Tristan Reed.
While MSU ranks third in rivals' prediction percentage, being able to have Jervis attend Grind week was a big boost for Tom Izzo and his recruitment of Jervis, as when speaking with Jamie Shaw of ON3, Jervis had nothing but positivity towards the program.
"It was the grind week, so getting a chance to meet all the alum and them telling me about their experience playing for Coach (Tom) Izzo." "And, you know, just getting a chance to talk to him and them dropping gems on me. Me and Coach Izzo have a great relationship. He talks to me like every day, same as well as (Doug) Wojcik. Things have been great.”
Jervis still has two more visits scheduled as he will visit Illinois this weekend, and will visit Tennessee on October 24th.
Jervis also talked in the same interview with ON3’s Jamie Shaw about what he is looking for in a school that recruits him.
”I’m going to be looking for a school that needs me. A lot of schools will say they need you, but I want to go somewhere that has a plan for me. A family-oriented program and a coach and a school that is all about winning. I want to play for a coach that will develop me, as an individual and develop me into a pro.”
