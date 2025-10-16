2026 Michigan State Basketball Targets to Know Right Now
Michigan State basketball has already gotten two commitments so far in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Point guard Carlos Medlock Jr and power forward Julius Avent committed to the green and white and with both of them, the Spartans have the 18th-ranked class according to 247 Sports.
The Spartans aren't done on the recruiting front for the cycle, as they are still major contenders for multiple players. Jasiah Jervis, who is ranked 39th in the country, Ethan Taylor, who is ranked 28th in the country and who is also a fringe five-star prospect, and Tristan Reed, who is ranked 69th in the country.
After this upcoming season, Michigan State will have five roster spots available that they will need to fill, whether it be through recruiting or the portal. Looking at 247 Sports, MSU has three recruits who are listed as warmer and who we will be looking at today.
Jasiah Jervis
Coming out of White Plains, New York, playing for Archbishop Stepinac, 6-4 shooting guard Jasiah Jervis has been a lethal go-to scorer for his team. During his junior season at Archbishop Stepinac, Jervis led his team in points with 16.2 points per game, as well as field goal percentage with 49%, as well as three-point shooting with 40%.
Jervis cut his list down to Michigan State, NC State, Pittsburgh, Illinois, Florida, and Tennessee back in September. Being at Grind week was a big boost for Tom Izzo and his recruitment of Jervis as when speaking with Jamie Shaw of ON3, Jervis had nothing but positivity towards the program.
- "It was the grind week, so getting a chance to meet all the alum and them telling me about their experience playing for Coach (Tom) Izzo."
- "And, you know, just getting a chance to talk to him and them dropping gems on me. Me and Coach Izzo have a great relationship. He talks to me like every day, same as well as (Doug) Wojcik. Things have been great.”
Jervis has said that he is looking to commit to a school sometime in November or earlier, and Michigan State has put themselves in a great position to land his commitment.
Ethan Taylor
Ethan Taylor is a 7-0 center from Branson Missouri who plays for Link Academy, along with current Spartans point guard commit Carlos Medlock and MSU target Tristan Reed. Ethan Taylor is a top priority for Michigan State as he is ranked 28th according to 247 sports as he will be someone who will garner immediate playing time as both Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper will be graduates.
Taylor is a great offensive post player who can get to his spot and make a quick move for an easy dunk with his 7-3 wingspan.
Taylor is also a great lob threat and he is quick for his size, and is also an underrated passer who can find an open man for a three point shot or can find an open man cutting to the basket.
Taylor has already visited East Lansing and was in attendance for “Michigan State Madness". With the student section reportedly chanting his name and canceling a visit to Kentucky, Michigan State has put itself in a great spot to land a commit for a player who will have an immediate impact as a freshman.
Tristan Reed
Tristan Reed is a 6-9 center who is also teammates with both Carlos Medlock Jr and MSU target Ethan Taylor at Link Academy. Reed is ranked 69th in the country and is also the younger brother of former MSU target and now UCONN center Tarris Reed.
Reed may not be a taller center, but Izzo has used smaller centers in the past, look no further than current forward Jaxon Kohler who is also listed at 6-9 but has played center during his time at Michigan State.
Even with his height, Reed is no stranger to being a physical presence down low, whether it’s on offense or defense. Reed will establish himself with force which is something Tom Izzo loves to see in big men, and being physical for a Tom Izzo team will always earn you playing time.
- “The bottom line is that Reed is a high-floor big man because he has a college ready body, physical two-way style, and efficient approach playing to his strengths.” said 247sports analyst Adam Finkelstein.
If the Spartans were to get these three recruits to pair alongside Carlos Medlock and Julius Avent, the 2026 class could challenge as one of the top recruiting classes coach Izzo has brought since being the head coach.
