J Batt's Expected Departure From MSU Takes Potentially Drastic Turn

Michigan State University will now retain school president Kevin Guskiewicz, who previously accepted the position of president at Clemson University in late May.

A source confirmed to Michigan State On SI on Monday that Guskiewicz would return to East Lansing. Batt will now be in an extremely powerful position with the school going forward.

Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz speaks to the crowd at the Izzo Run/Walk/Roll 5K Sunday, April 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is an unexpected turn of events for Michigan State, but certainly a welcome one nonetheless. However, it was also reported that former MSU athletic director J Batt would still be leaving to take over at the University of Kentucky. Batt reaffirmed his pledge to Kentucky after news broke that Guskiewicz would be staying with Spartan Nation.

However, a new interesting twist in Batt's departure has now arisen, and it could have major effects down the road.

University of Kentucky athletics director J Batt speaks with members of the media during an interview session in Lexington, Ky., on June 16, 2026. Batt was introduced this week as the successor to retiring athletics director Mitch Barnhart. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

J Batt's Buyout To Remain at $5 Million

When Guskiewicz announced his departure for Clemson, it triggered a clause in Batt's contract with Michigan State that slashed his buyout from $5 million to $2.5 million, obviously making his departure from the university that much easier. That played a role in his swift exit to Lexington.

However, since both Guskiewicz and Batt remained in interim roles with Michigan State before officially leaving, that clause was never actually triggered.

The price tag for AD J Batt's departure from Michigan State to Kentucky remains $5M after President Kevin Guskiewicz announced he will stay at MSU.



Batt's contract included an escape clause that would have cut the buyout in half if Guskiewicz left East Lansing.



Via @freep |… pic.twitter.com/RiMmsjuv38 — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) July 7, 2026

Now that Guskiewicz is staying put in East Lansing, it has been reported that Batt's buyout will remain at the full $5 million it would have been if the whole Guskiewicz situation had never happened. MSU and Kentucky had the option to negotiate a new number, but it has now been confirmed that it will remain at $5 million.

Batt's departure from Michigan State is still expected, but his buyout jumping back up to $5 million certainly has its benefits for MSU.

Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, right, as MSU Athletic Director J Batt looks on before the two’s panel discussion hosted by the Lansing Economic Club on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How This Affects Michigan State

Given that Batt's commitment to the University of Kentucky has been reaffirmed, it's hard to imagine he will pivot now and return to Michigan State. Who knows, as the original expected buyout has now doubled, but it seems very unlikely that Batt or UK will change course.

Nonetheless, this still has a significant impact on Michigan State's future and its ability to find a new athletic director. That is now $5 million that MSU can use to find its next AD, which will likely give it the pick of any prominent ADs around the country it wants.

Michigan State athletic director J Batt speaks during the introductory press conference for new football coach Pat Fitzgerald on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State will have options, both internal and external, to replace Batt, who did a fantastic job throughout his short tenure. Nonetheless, this buyout ballooning back to $5 million is an extremely significant development.