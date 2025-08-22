MSU Hockey Conference Schedule Kicks Off with Highly Anticipated Series
The Big Ten revealed its 2025-26 hockey schedule on Friday, and Michigan State fans couldn't be more excited.
The Spartans' first conference matchup will be against Penn State, a team that will be looking to take Michigan State's crown as the top team in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions, of course, will feature top NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna, a player the Spartans were in the running for earlier this offseason.
It came down to Michigan State and Penn State, but the Nittany Lions came out as the victors. McKenna will make his Big Ten debut in East Lansing on Nov. 7.
The Spartans will host Penn State that weekend before heading they head out on the road for their first conference away series against Notre Dame.
Here's Michigan State's entire 2025 Big Ten schedule
Nov. 7-8: Penn State (HOME)
Nov. 14-15: Notre Dame (AWAY)
Nov. 21-22: Wisconsin (HOME)
Dec. 5: Michigan (HOME)
Dec. 6: Michigan (AWAY)
Jan. 9-10: Ohio State (AWAY)
Jan. 15-16: Wisconsin (AWAY)
Jan. 23-24: Minnesota (HOME)
Jan. 31-Feb. 1: Penn State (AWAY)
Feb. 6: Michigan (AWAY)
Feb. 7: Michigan ("Duel in the D" at Little Caesars Arena)
Feb. 19-20: Notre Dame (HOME)
Feb. 27-28: Ohio State (HOME)
March 5-6: Minnesota (AWAY)
Missing out on McKenna was a tough hit for the Spartans, and losing Hobey Baker winner Isaac Howard only piled on that. But the Spartans did manage to land another top prospect in Porter Martone and are returning one of the top goalies in the country, Trey Augustine, among other key veterans.
On top of that, they've brought in talented transfers and a promising freshman class. The Big Ten is going to be a gauntlet, but Michigan State is still well-suited to win it for a third consecutive year and once again compete for a national title.
Kicking things off with a home matchup against Penn will be a great way to start conference play for the Spartans, as it will serve as a measuring stick that will gauge where they stand among the best in the Big Ten.
Michigan State's 2025-26 season will begin with a home series against New Hampshire on Oct. 9-10, with an exhibition game at home against Windsor on Oct. 3.
