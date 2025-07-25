Michigan State Hockey Non-Conference Schedule Released
Perhaps it’s not the schedule Michigan State fans were hoping for, but it’s still a schedule. So, we’ll take what we can get.
Michigan State hockey released its non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 season on Thursday, and there are a few intriguing games to look out for.
With a star-studded roster riddled with NHL-caliber talent headlined by top prospect Porter Martone, and being coached by one of the great leaders in college hockey, one thing’s for sure – wherever the Spartans go, it will be must-see hockey.
To start off, the Spartans will begin their season with an exhibition match against the University of Windsor, a college based in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
These two programs have only faced off twice, with Michigan State coming out victorious in convincing fashion both times.
The first official non-conference games take place against the University of New Hampshire on Oct. 9 and 10. UNH is a program that hasn’t had a record over .500 since the 2013-14 season.
If there was ever a time to ease into the season, it’s this series. Nothing is ever a sure thing, but it seems like the schedule makers decided to be extra kind to the Spartans to kick things off.
What will be a fun outing is when MSU visits Boston University on October 17th and 18th. BU has been a perennial contender in all of college hockey for years, featuring NHL-bound prospects like Cole Eiserman, Carter Amico, Sasha Boisvert, and Ryder Ritchie.
The Spartans haven’t had a tremendous amount of luck against BU, with a career 2-7 record. However, MSU was able to pull off a big win last season — its first over BU since December 2000.
After BU, Michigan State will square off against Northern Michigan, a program that has given the Spartans headaches over the years.
Since 2002, their record against NMU is 18-17-2, and one of the more fascinating stats about this series is that since the 2011-12 season, these teams have traded wins and losses. No one’s been able to generate any momentum.
Last season, it was Michigan State who came out victorious, with a 2-0 win.
This year will also mark the first time MSU plays Colgate since the 2002-03 season. The Spartans were victors in that battle, 2-1, in Omaha, Nebraska.
Afterwards, MSU will go on to defend its Great Lakes Invitational title after the holidays, where it takes on Ferris State and either Michigan Tech or Miami (Ohio).
And once the GLI wraps up, the Spartans will take on the USA Hockey National Team Development Program in a good ol’ exhibition matchup.
In what is shaping up to be one of the more anticipated seasons in recent memory in East Lansing, their non-conference slate seems pretty eventful. Whenever they take on Northern Michigan, it’s always a battle, and the meetups against Boston University will certainly be a barn burner.
Nevertheless, fans are likely waiting to see when the Big Ten schedule comes out — most notably, when Gavin McKenna and Penn State come into town.
