Big Ten Unveils 'School Day' Featuring Michigan State Athletics
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A day full of Michigan State programming is coming up on the Big Ten Network.
The conference announced on Thursday that BTN would have "School Days" over the next few weeks. Each Big Ten member will essentially get one full day when the network airs nothing but their team's highlights. MSU's day is on Saturday, June 20, starting at 7 a.m. ET.
Full Schedule
7 a.m. - WBB vs. USC
Full coverage kicks off with an airing of the women's basketball team's 74-68 victory over USC on Jan. 22. Kennedy Blair led the way during the game with 21 points.
9 a.m. - Wrestling vs. Northwestern
Following that, BTN is showing MSU's wrestling match against Northwestern from Feb. 1. The Spartans muscled to a 22-20 team victory in what was their only Big Ten win of the '25-26 season.
11 a.m. - Volleyball vs. Michigan
Next up is a volleyball victory over Michigan. MSU made a statement during the first year of Kristen Kelsay's tenure there by besting the Wolverines in three sets.
1 p.m. - MBB vs. Iowa
Coverage then shifts to men's basketball for MSU's Big Ten opener last season on Dec. 2. Michigan State walloped Iowa, 71-52, a team that eventually made the Elite Eight. Jaxon Kohler had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
2 p.m. - WBB vs. Nebraska
The women's team then gets some more attention with an airing of their win over Nebraska. This was a big win for the Spartans, then ranked 15th, as they took down the No. 24 Cornhuskers in the final seconds of a dramatic 73-71 victory.
3 p.m. - Football vs. Boston College
Week 2 was the high point of last year's football season. Michigan State won a back-and-forth game with Boston College in double overtime. Aidan Chiles found Omari Kelly in the back-left corner of the endzone for a walk-off two-point conversion.
4 p.m. - Trouble With the Snap
It's perhaps the most stunning ending to a game in college football history. This quick, 30-minute special features interviews with Jalen Watts-Jackson, Mark Dantonio, and play-by-play man Sean McDonough, as they go over the Spartans' stunning win over Michigan in 2015.
4:30 p.m. - Football vs. Maryland
Sticking with football, BTN is also airing the team's season finale against Maryland. That snapped the team's eight-game losing streak and prevented a 0-9 conference record from becoming reality. News broke that Jonathan Smith was being fired and Pat Fitzgerald was being hired as the new head coach the very next day.
5:30 p.m. - Hockey vs. Michigan
MSU takes the ice next. This is a look at the Spartans' 3-1 victory over Michigan in Ann Arbor on Dec. 6. The Wolverines scored first, but a pair of goals from Anthony Romani made the difference in a critical game in Michigan State's Big Ten title quest.
7 p.m. - MBB vs. Illinois
This was one of the biggest wins in MSU's last basketball season. The Spartans had lost two straight entering this game against then-No. 5 Illinois. Jeremy Fears Jr. dropped 26 points with 15 assists to help Michigan State edge the Fighting Illini in overtime.
8 p.m. - The B1G Story: Kissing The Floor
This special focuses on the basketball team's tradition of having seniors kiss the logo at mid-court on Senior Night. It features interviews with Tom Izzo and players Mateen Cleaves, Shawn Respert, and Draymond Green.
9 p.m. - MBB at Purdue
The most surprising win of the season (at least in my estimation) was when Michigan State went into Mackey Arena and came out with a 76-74 win over the eighth-ranked Boilermakers.
10 p.m. - Hockey at Penn State
Capping off the day of coverage is a hockey game at Penn State. The guide doesn't specify the date, but it will likely be MSU's win over the Nittany Lions outdoors at Beaver Stadium. Nearly 75,000 fans packed in to see Charlie Stramel record a hat trick, including an overtime winner.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika