Big Ten Unveils 'School Day' Featuring Michigan State Athletics

A day full of Michigan State programming is coming up on the Big Ten Network.

The conference announced on Thursday that BTN would have "School Days" over the next few weeks. Each Big Ten member will essentially get one full day when the network airs nothing but their team's highlights. MSU's day is on Saturday, June 20, starting at 7 a.m. ET.

Full Schedule

Michigan State's Coen Carr defends against Louisville during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

7 a.m. - WBB vs. USC

Full coverage kicks off with an airing of the women's basketball team's 74-68 victory over USC on Jan. 22. Kennedy Blair led the way during the game with 21 points.

9 a.m. - Wrestling vs. Northwestern

Following that, BTN is showing MSU's wrestling match against Northwestern from Feb. 1. The Spartans muscled to a 22-20 team victory in what was their only Big Ten win of the '25-26 season.

11 a.m. - Volleyball vs. Michigan

Next up is a volleyball victory over Michigan. MSU made a statement during the first year of Kristen Kelsay's tenure there by besting the Wolverines in three sets.

Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. yells to the crowd during a game at the Breslin Center against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

1 p.m. - MBB vs. Iowa

Coverage then shifts to men's basketball for MSU's Big Ten opener last season on Dec. 2. Michigan State walloped Iowa, 71-52, a team that eventually made the Elite Eight. Jaxon Kohler had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

2 p.m. - WBB vs. Nebraska

The women's team then gets some more attention with an airing of their win over Nebraska. This was a big win for the Spartans, then ranked 15th, as they took down the No. 24 Cornhuskers in the final seconds of a dramatic 73-71 victory.

Michigan State's Omari Kelly celebrates after his game-winning two-point conversion against Boston College after the second overtime on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3 p.m. - Football vs. Boston College

Week 2 was the high point of last year's football season. Michigan State won a back-and-forth game with Boston College in double overtime. Aidan Chiles found Omari Kelly in the back-left corner of the endzone for a walk-off two-point conversion.

Oct 17, 2015; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Jalen Watts-Jackson (20) dives into the end zone for a game winning touchdown as the clock runs out in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Michigan State 27-23. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

4 p.m. - Trouble With the Snap

It's perhaps the most stunning ending to a game in college football history. This quick, 30-minute special features interviews with Jalen Watts-Jackson, Mark Dantonio, and play-by-play man Sean McDonough, as they go over the Spartans' stunning win over Michigan in 2015.

4:30 p.m. - Football vs. Maryland

Sticking with football, BTN is also airing the team's season finale against Maryland. That snapped the team's eight-game losing streak and prevented a 0-9 conference record from becoming reality. News broke that Jonathan Smith was being fired and Pat Fitzgerald was being hired as the new head coach the very next day.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale looks on during the third period in the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

5:30 p.m. - Hockey vs. Michigan

MSU takes the ice next. This is a look at the Spartans' 3-1 victory over Michigan in Ann Arbor on Dec. 6. The Wolverines scored first, but a pair of goals from Anthony Romani made the difference in a critical game in Michigan State's Big Ten title quest.

Michigan State's Kur Teng makes a 3-pointer against Illinois during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

7 p.m. - MBB vs. Illinois

This was one of the biggest wins in MSU's last basketball season. The Spartans had lost two straight entering this game against then-No. 5 Illinois. Jeremy Fears Jr. dropped 26 points with 15 assists to help Michigan State edge the Fighting Illini in overtime.

8 p.m. - The B1G Story: Kissing The Floor

This special focuses on the basketball team's tradition of having seniors kiss the logo at mid-court on Senior Night. It features interviews with Tom Izzo and players Mateen Cleaves, Shawn Respert, and Draymond Green.

Feb 26, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) looks to shoot the ball during the first half of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

9 p.m. - MBB at Purdue

The most surprising win of the season (at least in my estimation) was when Michigan State went into Mackey Arena and came out with a 76-74 win over the eighth-ranked Boilermakers.

10 p.m. - Hockey at Penn State

Capping off the day of coverage is a hockey game at Penn State. The guide doesn't specify the date, but it will likely be MSU's win over the Nittany Lions outdoors at Beaver Stadium. Nearly 75,000 fans packed in to see Charlie Stramel record a hat trick, including an overtime winner.

Michigan State and Minnesota wear 'DS' patches in honor of the late hockey staffer Dan Sturges during the third period in the game against on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. Pictured is MSU's Charlie Stramel, right, and Beckett Hendrickson. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images