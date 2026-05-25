Making Case for MSU's Jaxon Kohler as NBA Prospect

Jaxon Kohler probably isn't going to hear his name called during this year's NBA Draft.

The next steps for the four-year Michigan State big man are going to be interesting to watch. Besides a foot injury as a sophomore, Kohler pretty steadily got better during his time in East Lansing. He ended up wrapping up his collegiate career with 69 consecutive starts, averaging 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game as a senior.

Why Kohler Can Make NBA

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler yells after being introduced as a starter before a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Kohler is likely to be working from the ground up wherever he goes. He's not listed on ESPN's list of 134 top prospects in this year's draft that will see 60 players eventually go off the board (MSU's Jeremy Fears Jr. is 67th).

There has been some interest from the NBA, though. Kohler did reportedly have a workout with the Memphis Grizzlies. They don't pick after overall selection No. 32, so this might be homework they are doing to fill out their eventual Summer League roster or as a potential undrafted free agent signing. Regardless, any interest or attention from an NBA franchise is positive.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler shoots a free throw during a game against Indiana at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

I think there should be a bit more attention, even if teams view Kohler as a long shot. Exhibit A is his stretch ability. Kohler officially unlocked that part of his game this past season, shooting 38.9% from deep and leading the Spartans with 58 total makes.

Teams want stretch fours or fives more than ever in an analytically driven game that emphasizes shooting and offensive spacing. Kohler's constraints might be limited athleticism and switchability, but he is an undoubtedly smart player who consistently positions himself well both offensively and defensively.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Rebounding, Overall Craftiness

That shows up in the rebounding numbers. His 8.9 rebounds per contest ranked third in the Big Ten last year, but his total rebounding percentage of 20.3% measures the percentage of possible rebounds a player gets while on the court. Kohler also led the whole conference in both offensive and defensive rebounding rate in 2025-26. That's despite being just 6'9".

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler defends Ohio State's Christoph Tilly during a game at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

So much of Kohler's game, including rebounding, just revolves around his overall intelligence. He honestly stayed away from it this past season, but Kohler is also so great at finding positioning in the low block and using his footwork for easier looks at the rim. Even with a 24-second shot clock and a frenetic pace in the NBA, somebody like that can be valuable.

Athleticism and conditioning are Kohler's main concerns as he prepares for the pros. I still think, even with that, that he can surprise a few pro scouts if/when he lands on a Summer League roster.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler looks on during a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal against UCLA at the United Center on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI