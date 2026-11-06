Big MSU Win Over Toledo Has Spartan Nation Excited

Michigan State took down Toledo 91-61. Let's see how Spartan Nation is reacting.

Spartan Nation Reacts to MSU vs. Toledo: The First Half

Spartan Nation, of course, was thrilled that the Spartans were almost doubled up against the Rockets with a 48-25 lead going into halftime. Although it was early in the year and was not a big test; after all, Toledo was not close to being a highly ranked team skill-level wise, it was hard not to get excited.

Chelsea, I think MSU is going to be really good this year. Izzo always seems to have his guys ready when it matters most. Should be a fun season. He's a legend and wins with class. — BrownBuck82 (@BrownBuck82) November 6, 2026

With such a massive lead in favor of MSU, the focus started to go toward what was to take away from the game, and in the case of MSU's match against the Rockets, that was the refs and their calls. It felt like there was a call every couple of possessions, and it was not pretty to watch in the slightest.

Bad foul to end the half, but a great half by MSU as they take a 23 point lead into the break! — Alessandro Marotto (@AMarotto27) November 6, 2026

I hate bet Toledo +34.5 live and was watching the MSU game.



Refs are out of control. 26 fouls in 20 mins is unwatchable. https://t.co/6qu6NKjp36 — Michigan’s Man (@Sherronesmoore) November 6, 2026

However, the Spartans were still up by a wide margin, and there was a ton to be happy about going into the second half. Hype for the team was going through the roof, and one player in particular was starting to stand out despite a smaller fanbase at the start of the season.

Key Player Spotlights After One Half

The player who caught eyes was easily Jasiah Jervis, as he was playing nearly perfectly on the offensive side of the ball and was also playing exceptionally on defense. He is something to look forward to if his play remains as good as it was against Toledo.

Jasiah Jervis that first half: 13 points, 4-5 FG, 3-3 3PT, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal



Been a dawg defender on-ball too. Really good work by the freshman.



MSU up 48-25 on Toledo — Connor Earegood (@ConnorEaregood) November 6, 2026

Alongside Jervis was Jordan Scott, who was also catching the eyes of viewers partly because he was just everywhere on the court, so nobody could go a minute or two without seeing a play by him, which was great to see.

Halftime: MSU leads 48-25



Defense: Ruthless

Jervis: Relentless with a hint of greatness

Fears: Marvelous

Scott: Everywhere



Toledo’s defense is also playing fierce (they’ll be in the tournament) but it’s forcing very good passing and execution from MSU. That has created… — Spartans Roundtable (@MSUSpartansRTB) November 6, 2026

Spartan Nation Reacts to MSU vs. Toledo: The Second Half

The Spartans continued to dominate in the second half, and every bit of physicality that the Rockets were throwing at the Spartans was thrown right back at them, which Spartan Nation appreciated both in the moment and in looking forward to the future.

Loving how hard msu is playing tonight. This level of physicality is going to win a ton of games. Beat the absolute crap out of the opponent every single night — Kyle Neff (@kyle_neff1) November 6, 2026

The eventual victory was a huge 91-61 win against Toledo in a game where MSU was both allowing its players to show their talents while also allowing for the team to still manage itself on both ends.

The win had Spartan Nation excited for what was to come and for their next game against the elite Duke Blue Devils, which is probably going to be the biggest game for the Spartans for the next while.

No.6 Michigan State 91 Toledo 61



Jervis would lead the Spartans in scoring with 16 points shooting 4-7 from three



MSU and Tom Izzo are 2-0 pic.twitter.com/BTquS02Tpx — Yappin’ About Sports (@YappinABSports) November 6, 2026

Overall, it was a great day for the Spartans.

The more I watch, the more I'm convinced the Spartans lose Jordan Scott and/or Jasiah Jervis to the NBA next summer. — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) November 6, 2026

Victory for MSU!!! — SSN Michigan State (@SSN_MichiganSt) November 6, 2026