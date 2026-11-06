Big MSU Win Over Toledo Has Spartan Nation Excited
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Michigan State took down Toledo 91-61. Let's see how Spartan Nation is reacting.
Spartan Nation Reacts to MSU vs. Toledo: The First Half
Spartan Nation, of course, was thrilled that the Spartans were almost doubled up against the Rockets with a 48-25 lead going into halftime. Although it was early in the year and was not a big test; after all, Toledo was not close to being a highly ranked team skill-level wise, it was hard not to get excited.
With such a massive lead in favor of MSU, the focus started to go toward what was to take away from the game, and in the case of MSU's match against the Rockets, that was the refs and their calls. It felt like there was a call every couple of possessions, and it was not pretty to watch in the slightest.
However, the Spartans were still up by a wide margin, and there was a ton to be happy about going into the second half. Hype for the team was going through the roof, and one player in particular was starting to stand out despite a smaller fanbase at the start of the season.
Key Player Spotlights After One Half
The player who caught eyes was easily Jasiah Jervis, as he was playing nearly perfectly on the offensive side of the ball and was also playing exceptionally on defense. He is something to look forward to if his play remains as good as it was against Toledo.
Alongside Jervis was Jordan Scott, who was also catching the eyes of viewers partly because he was just everywhere on the court, so nobody could go a minute or two without seeing a play by him, which was great to see.
Spartan Nation Reacts to MSU vs. Toledo: The Second Half
The Spartans continued to dominate in the second half, and every bit of physicality that the Rockets were throwing at the Spartans was thrown right back at them, which Spartan Nation appreciated both in the moment and in looking forward to the future.
The eventual victory was a huge 91-61 win against Toledo in a game where MSU was both allowing its players to show their talents while also allowing for the team to still manage itself on both ends.
The win had Spartan Nation excited for what was to come and for their next game against the elite Duke Blue Devils, which is probably going to be the biggest game for the Spartans for the next while.
Overall, it was a great day for the Spartans.
Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.