How To Watch, Listen to MSU Basketball's Game vs. Toledo

Michigan State basketball is looking to build upon a positive first impression.

The Spartans, who are ranked sixth in the nation to begin the season, opened the 2026-27 campaign with a promising 96-59 rout of Quinnipiac. MSU is hoping to carry that momentum into Thursday night's game against Toledo (0-1) while also avoiding the look-ahead scenario to next Tuesday's heavyweight clash against No. 2 Duke.

A 2-0 start is certainly the expectation for Michigan State, but MSU still has to make it a reality. Here's how you can watch Game 2 of the Spartans' season.

How To Watch

Michigan State's Tom Izzo gives instructions to his team during a game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tip-off: Thursday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET

Streaming: Peacock | Prices (live sports included): $12.99/month OR $129.99/year

Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play); Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channels 85 | On the SiriusXM App: Channel 85

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Kevin Pauga (analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

Previewing Toledo

University of Toledo’s coach Tod Kowalczyk talks to starters during a timeout in a game against Akron, Jan. 27, 2026, at James A Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There's no doubt Toledo will come motivated. The Rockets enter this one with an 0-1 record after losing in the final seconds at Arkansas State on Monday. UT also beat Division II Findlay and lost to Northern Illinois (now in the Horizon League) during its exhibition season.

Alas, Tom Izzo is anticipating that Toledo will be a bigger challenge for his team than Quinnipiac. KenPom's metrics indicate the Rockets would be favored by roughly 10 points in a hypothetical game on a neutral court against the Bobcats. The MAC, overall, is generally a better conference than the Metro Conference (previously the MAAC).

"We'll have to play as good or better, I think, to win this game," Izzo said about Toledo on Tuesday. "And I did not mind the team we played (Quinnipiac). I mean, I thought they had some tough kids, but we made shots early, and that was the difference in the game. This team (Toledo) can make a lot of shots. His (Toledo head coach Tod Kowalczyk's) scoring... he's always been in the 80s. So we'll have our hands full defensively, and hopefully we can do our job offensively."

Toledo is considered to be one of the best teams in the MAC, too. The Rockets were picked to finish second in the MAC's preseason poll, only behind Miami (OH). They've also had a winning conference record six years in a row. Michigan State is still, of course, the much better team, but Toledo has the capability to provide real resistance if the Spartans come out flat.

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