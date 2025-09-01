What Makes Game vs. Boston College So Important for MSU
Friday night's 23-6 victory over Western Michigan was Michigan State's season opener, but don't be mistaken, the first real test for the Spartans will be in Week 2 against Boston College.
WMU and FCS Youngstown State are the only "easy" games on MSU's schedule this year. That makes taking the big non-conference game so important. If Michigan State were to beat Boston College, the Spartans would only need to go 3-6 in Big Ten play to become bowl eligible instead of 4-5.
But this is a type of game that MSU has struggled in over the last handful of years. The Spartans will enter the contest having lost their top non-conference game in three straight years (two to Washington, last year to BC).
If coach Jonathan Smith wants to get the program further off the mat, this game would go a long way for several reasons.
National TV Audience
One big reason is the level of exposure the game is going to get on national television in a primetime slot. The game is set to start at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and will be televised on NBC.
It's the only game on Michigan State's schedule to this point that's on a national cable network, and there's no great way to know how many more opportunities on the big stage MSU will get. Not even the game against Michigan last year was on national TV (Big Ten Network).
With a win, MSU can help change the perception of the program in front of perhaps millions of viewers from all across the country.
Michigan State's first true statement game in 2021 came in the non-conference slate after beating Miami (FL) on the road, 38-17. These are the games teams can use as springboards for conference play.
Recruiting
Another thing about it is that it will be a giant weekend for Michigan State recruiting. With it being a game against a solid opponent and at night, that makes it a prime opportunity for MSU to bring out as many targets as possible.
Again, a win in this game would speak to Jonathan Smith's vision for the program and improvement year-over-year, given that the Spartans will be trying to avenge last season's loss. If Boston College were to best Michigan State again, it would make the program feel a lot more static instead of dynamic.
For Smith and the staff, when they're trying to sell recruits on a program that already hasn't made a bowl game in three seasons, static isn't an adjective they're going to want placed on their program.
Outlook on the Rest of the Schedule
What also makes Saturday's matchup so important is the general outlook on the schedule. If the Spartans were able to find a way to get a victory, it would make other teams they have to face in the Big Ten seem much more beatable.
Again, assuming a victory against Youngstown State, that would make the magic number only three in Big Ten play. Life in the Big Ten is still tough, but two of the last three Spartan teams that all failed to get to the six-win plateau have been able to reach 3-6 in conference play.
