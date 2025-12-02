How Recruits are Reacting to Michigan State's Coaching Change
The next couple of days, weeks, and months are going to be a whirlwind for Michigan State's roster outlook for the 2026 season.
MSU has made its coaching change official, as the Spartans fired Jonathan Smith on Sunday and announced their hiring of Pat Fitzgerald the very next day. Relationships with coaches are very important to players, who seemed to get along with Smith quite well.
That means some current ones are going to enter the portal, and some incoming recruits might rethink their decision. Michigan State's leading rusher, Makhi Frazier, and top receiver, Nick Marsh, have both announced that they plan to enter the transfer portal.
Here are some of the reactions to the recent flood of news in East Lansing from the Spartans' 2026 recruits:
Reaffirming Commitments
Four-Star QB Kayd Coffman
Perhaps the most important recruit that has confirmed that he still plans to sign with MSU is in-state quarterback Kayd Coffman on Wednesday. He attends East Kentwood and is the No. 18 QB in the class of 2026, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
Three-Star TE Joey Caudill
One of the best pure athletes in the Spartans' 2026 class is tight end Joey Caudill, who played quarterback in high school, but is being recruited by Michigan State to play tight end with a 6-foot-5, 215-pound frame. He's rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals, but is a composite high three-star recruit. Another commit, three-star safety Brayden Thomas, quote-tweeted Caudill's announcement with the "100" emoji, which appears to be a sign of support for his decision.
Three-Star LB Adam Shaw
Adam Shaw is a legacy recruit and a consensus three-star prospect out of New Jersey. His father is Scott Shaw, who was an All-American offensive lineman and was a fifth-round pick in the 1998 NFL Draft.
Three-Star OT Tristan Comer
Comer is another in-state get for the Spartans, as he ranks 19th among Michiganders in his class and is just outside the top 1,000 nationally. He's another pretty good athlete, as he began his high school career as a tight end and also played basketball.
Three-Star TE Eddie Whiting
Another tight end who is reaffirming their commitment is Sioux Falls, S.D., native Eddie Whiting, who first committed to MSU in February. He has a pretty impressive offer list, which includes Iowa, Michigan, Alabama, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and plenty of other Power Four schools.
Three-Star S Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy
Another who is staying locked in with Michigan State is safety Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy, who hails from Jacksonville, Fla. He's been verbally committed to MSU since June and plans to sign on Wednesday morning.
Three-Star DL Christopher Knauls Jr.
Rounding out the list of pledges who have publicly announced that they are still going to sign is Christopher Knauls Jr., who committed to the Spartans in June. He's a native of Frisco, Texas.
Three-Star OL Eli Bickel
Bickel is another player who has confirmed that he will remain a part of MSU's 2026 class. He's another in-state addition who is from North Branch, Mich.
Other News
Some other players have, understandably, decided to keep their options open.
Four-Star WR Samson Gash
Gash, who attends Detroit Catholic Central and is the third-highest-ranked recruit in MSU's class, has been verbally committed to Michigan State since June, but intends not to sign anywhere until February, rather than this week's early signing period. He took an official visit to Alabama in November.
Three-Star S Jordan Vann
Vann, who had been committed to Michigan State since June as well, announced on Monday that he would be flipping to Louisville.
Three-Star WR Zachary Washington
Washington said on Sunday that he is still committed to MSU, but that he is still open to other options until early signing day. He attends St. Francis in Illinois, and his head coach there is Ivan Milivojevic, the father of Alessio Milivojevic.
Three-Star DL Hudson Aultman
Aultman made a similar announcement to Washington's, saying that he is still committed to Michigan State, but that he's willing to hear out other schools. Smith's staff flipped Aultman from Miami (OH) in November.
Three-Star Jeremiah Favorite
The same thing goes for Favorite, who committed to the Spartans in June. He is from Boiling Springs, S.C.
