Michigan State Could Be Set for Major Recruiting Saturday
The Michigan State Spartans kicked off their season last Friday, as opposed to many teams playing their season opener on Saturday.
The Spartans were hoping to pick up a victory in the very first game of their season, and that is exactly what they did. They started the year 1-0 with a win over Western Michigan, which they were anticipated to beat and in blowout fashion; however, it didn't exactly unfold that way, but it did show that the Spartans absolutely should be and will be winning these types of football games since they walked away with a still convincing win.
They walked away with a 23-6 victory and what would later be deemed as a solid win for the Spartans, despite them having hopes to win by much more than what they won by, which is exactly what you could expect from a game that took place in Week 1, which can be viewed as the biggest trap week, as many teams are bound to make mistakes as a lot of new players are still getting used to their new programs, as well as returning players who are still trying to get accustomed to new systems or anything that changes during the offseason, as there isn't a ton of time for them to be able to do so.
Michigan State vs. Boston College
Michigan State is set for its second game of the season as it is set to take on the Boston College Eagles, which is going to be an intriguing matchup, especially considering how last year's meeting between these two teams ended. This is set to be a home game for the Spartans, which will be a huge matchup for them when it comes to recruiting, as this being such a heavy-hitting matchup will give visiting recruits a taste of the intensity of a hard-fought non-conference showdown at Spartan Stadium. Fans are expected to show up and show out, and that gameday environment can be huge for a prospect when considering where they want to take their talents.
