MSU Hosts In-State 2027 RB Prior to Michigan Visit
The Michigan State Spartans have had their foot on the pedal on the recruiting trail all year round. This is exactly what you would hope when it comes to the coaching staff, as they want to be able to bring the best players they can to their home city, which for the Spartans would be East Lansing, Michigan.
The Spartans' legacy speaks for itself for the most part, as there is plenty of time for these prospects to dive into the true meaning of putting on the green and white and playing for the loud/screaming fans in the stadium. This is one of many things that is intriguing about the program, which many different prospects had the chance to experience firsthand. The Spartans hosted many different visitors on Friday night, as they were able to host players despite it being the night of high school football.
The Spartans opened their season at home against Western Michigan on Friday, a game they won, 23-6.
There were a number of 2027 recruits in attendance alongside some uncommitted 2026s, who are new to the board, as well as some 2028s that have started to pick up some recruiting steam. One of the players that the Spartans were able to host is in-state class of 2027 running back, Jeremiah Coleman. of Grand Blanc High School and is one of the better players to know from that high school at this time.
Jeremiah Coleman
Coleman is gaining traction on the recruiting trail as a 2027 prospect with high potential. He is a recruit that has shown plenty of upside and can be a playmaker down the line at a high-level program. He visited the Spartans on Friday night and geared up for a visit with the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. The Spartans could make a huge push in this one, and it would be warranted.
Coleman was one of the bigger names on campus for the Michigan State staff, which had the chance to show these recruits a great display of how rowdy Spartan Stadium can get on gamedays.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football and recruiting news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.