EXCLUSIVE: Kesean Collins Talks Michigan State Visit
The Michigan State Spartans were able to host many different prospects in their Week 1 game despite it being a tricky timeline of when they were set to play their first opponent as they played on Friday, which is the same day that high school players typically play their high school games, so the visiting list was quite limited but at the same time all things considering they had a solid turnout.
They hosted many different players from different classes, including the 2027 class.
One of the players who made it to campus was Kesean Collins. Collins is an offensive and defensive lineman from Mona Shores High School, who has started to pick up steam in his recruitment, so his getting on campus was a huge win for the Spartans
The prospect took the time to catch up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail the visit.
Michigan State Target Kesean Collins Talks Visit
"My visit to Michigan State was a great experience," Collins said. "I had a blast in the suite, and the game was great. The experience of watching them warm up was also amazing."
The recruit then talked about his message from the Michigan State staff during his visit.
"I talked to a coach who runs some of the defensive activity and he said to just continue to work and I will see progress and keep being great," Collin said.
What's next for Collins in his recruiting process?
"The next step in my recruitment would have to be to continue texting coaches and getting some varsity film from this season to try and get offers," he said.
Collins was able to experience what the campus and Spartan Stadium were like firsthand. He had the chance to see everything he needed to for an unofficial visit.
"The thing that stood out most was how the players were all hype, and everyone on that field wanted to work all the fans and students were so involved, it just seemed like a great environment," Collins said.
So, where do the Spartans stand in Collins' recruitment?
"This has to put Michigan State in my top 7, personally, it seems like a very great school, and if I get blessed with an offer, I could very well see myself committing," he said.
