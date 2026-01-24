Spartans Bounce Back Against USC Behind Strong Guard Play

After facing a tough road environment in a top-15 matchup against Iowa, Michigan State saw its nine-game winning streak come to an end with a 75–68 loss in Iowa City. Despite double-digit scoring efforts from Grace VanSlooten, Jalyn Brown, and Juliann Woodard, the Spartans struggled to find consistent production elsewhere.

Michigan State returned home determined to respond and did just that, earning a 74–68 victory over USC to get back on track.

Feb 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Robyn Fralick reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Against the Hawkeyes, guards Rashunda Jones and Kennedy Blair had difficulty finding rhythm offensively. The duo combined for just 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field, a noticeable drop-off from their recent performances.

Prior to the Iowa game, both Jones and Blair had been playing at a high level, each recording double-digit scoring performances over the previous five games and each posting a double-double during that stretch. That momentum stalled briefly in Iowa City, but the Spartans’ backcourt wasted little time bouncing back.

Michigan State against USC

Michigan State's Kennedy Blair celebrates after a tough score against Nebraska during the third quarter on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against USC, Blair delivered one of her best all-around performances of the season. She led the team with 21 points and five steals, shooting an efficient 8-of-15 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Jones also responded with a strong showing. Although she struggled with efficiency, shooting 5-of-18 from the field, Jones still finished with 16 points and added two steals, helping Michigan State maintain offensive pressure throughout the game.

Michigan State's Jalyn Brown, left, and Rashunda Jones celebrate the Spartans win over Nebraska on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Robyn Fralick praised the duo following the win, highlighting how their contrasting styles elevate the team.

“I think they’re really complementary — they’re sort of fire and ice,” Fralick said. “Rashunda is really calm and brings the team together. Kennedy is spirit, energy, and instinct. Together, they both have the ability to create, play on the ball, play off the ball, get others open, and finish at the basket. They really help each other out.”

Michigan State's Rashunda Jones moves at the ball against Nebraska during the first quarter on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC did not make the victory easy for the Spartans. Without superstar JuJu Watkins — who was injured during last year’s NCAA Tournament and later ruled out for the season — the Trojans have faced adversity throughout the year.

Despite an 11–8 record, USC still boasts a dangerous duo in freshman Jazzy Davidson, a former No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class averaging 16.3 points per game, and senior Kara Dunn, who averages 14.8 points per contest.

Dec 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Malia Latu (13) defends USC Trojans guard Kara Dunn (25) during the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dunn delivered a standout performance against Michigan State, playing all 40 minutes and scoring a game-high 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting. She showcased her range by hitting 3-of-8 from beyond the arc and made her presence felt defensively with two blocks and three steals.

Davidson was nearly as impactful, logging 39 minutes and finishing with 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting. She also recorded a game-high five blocks, underscoring her versatility on both ends of the floor.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) dribbles the ball against the NC State Wolfpack during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Michigan State’s response against USC showcased the resilience that has defined the Spartans throughout the season. After a difficult road loss, the team leaned on its backcourt leadership, with Kennedy Blair and Rashunda Jones setting the tone on both ends of the floor. As conference play continues, Michigan State’s ability to bounce back and rely on complementary guard play will be crucial in navigating the challenges ahead.

