Young Spartan LB's Name Emerges in Second Week of Camp
Week 2 of fall camp for Michigan State is in full swing, and the pads are out. And of course, when you think pads, you think defense.
One interesting aspect of this year's Spartan defense is the fact that it's returning a plethora of players who were first or second-year players last season who didn't necessarily see much action in Year 1 of the Jonathan Smith regime but are on the verge of what could be a breakout 2025 campaign.
One name, in particular, was mentioned more than once after practice on Tuesday.
"There's a bunch of them," said defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. "At linebacker, Brady Pretzlaff; I think Brady's going to be a great player for us. Obviously, we've got a deep room there, but he's really talented."
For those who aren't familiar, Pretzlaff was an in-state four-star prospect from the class of 2024, a product of Gaylord High School. He redshirted last season, appearing in just four games, with most of his snaps having come on special teams.
It would seem that the redshirt freshman may already be ready for a more significant role in Year 2. Fellow linebacker Wayne Matthews III mentioned Pretzlaff's name specifically as a player who has surprised so far in fall camp.
"Our linebacker group is stacked," said Matthews, a redshirt senior who enters his second season with the Spartans after transferring over from Old Dominion. "Lot of guys, lot of young guys is making a big impact. Brady Pretzlaff, just to name one. He's going to be a guy."
It remains to be seen to what extent Pretzlaff is used this season, considering the depth at linebacker, but for his sake, it's important that he is separating himself in camp.
"I think it's a really good room," Rossi said. "I think it's competitive for playing time, and I think there's a lot of guys that have the ability to play.
"So, I think obviously, as we kind of go through camp and make decisions on depth charts and things like that, obviously, there's going to be ones and there's going to be guys that aren't ones, but I think the thing that it allows us to do is have guys stay fresh, and then, in different packages, we can kind of get different guys on the field and kind of get some guys in their areas of strength."
