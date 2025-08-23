Will MSU's Run Game Have Hot Start vs. WMU?
Everyone knows the Michigan State run game struggled in 2024.
The Spartans struggled on the ground for multiple reasons, largely because of the offensive line. With better players protecting the running backs and opening up holes, MSU’s rushing attack should improve.
MSU takes on the Western Michigan Broncos this upcoming Friday, and this game will be a chance for Jonathan Smith’s team to set the tone in the run game and establish itself as a ground game threat.
Jim Michalczik has done an excellent job developing offensive linemen and run games in previous coaching stops, and he is looking to do the same in East Lansing.
Will the Spartans come out of the gates hot running the football? Here’s why they will have a big game on the ground.
The Spartans' run game
The biggest difference between the Big Ten and the MAC is the trenches. The WMU defensive line will almost certainly struggle against the Spartans’ offensive line, which will lead to them controlling the line of scrimmage.
These two teams faced off in 2022, and MSU ran the ball all over the Broncos. Of course, those were two completely different teams from 2025, but some of the same concepts will remain.
Furthermore, the Spartan running backs have each developed after another year in the system. Expect to see a heavy dose of Brandon Tullis and Makhi Frazier, while Sacramento State transfer Elijah Tau-Tolliver offers three-down back upside.
One would have a hard time believing WMU has a defender capable of slowing down quarterback Aidan Chiles, who is an effective rusher in his own right.
With another year under his belt, Chiles will be a more decisive runner, and his long strides and sudden athleticism will be tough for the Broncos to stop.
Smith has always predicated his offenses on running the football, so he knows what he’s doing when he calls run plays. If he can have the WMU defense on its heels, it will be a long night on the ground.
The Spartans want to be a more effective rushing team in 2025, and they can start making that happen in their first game. Will they gash the Broncos on the ground en route to a victory?
