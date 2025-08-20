Where MSU QB Aidan Chiles Showed Growth in Fall Camp
Michigan State junior quarterback Aidan Chiles had some bumps in his first season with the Spartans as he struggled to overcome the balance of positive plays and erros.
It was a learning experience, but now, the expectation from the fanbase is that he will have ironed out those growing pains and return as the great quarterback he's capable of being.
Chiles has made the strides that will allow him to do so. With fall camp having concluded for the Spartans, who have now turned their attention to Western Michigan, the team has a different Aidan Chiles than it did a year ago.
How Aidan Chiles was different in fall camp
"I think there's been an approach to him (Chiles) this fall camp," said coach Jonathan Smith. "Even back to spring ball, a little bit of ... the focus and really locking in on his responsibilities. I think in the scrimmages, he's taking care of the ball. That's been good to see in two scrimmages.
"Now, again, we aren't tackling yet and all that, but I've seen growth. You can feel some command out there. We have a scrimmage situation, down and distance, and the ball moves, that kind of thing. I mean, anticipating calls, coming out in the huddle, it's crisp, he gets to the line of scrimmage, and getting us in the right play, all of that has grown."
Minimizing turnovers, of course, is the big thing fans will be looking for with Chiles this season, as he threw 11 interceptions last year, which was tied for most in the league, and fumbled the rock a number of times as well.
"Last year, we saw it a lot -- I tried forcing things and was trying to make a play, and instead of just throwing the ball away or running out of bounds, I would throw an interception," Chiles had said after the Spartans' first practice of fall camp.
" ... "That's the stuff you have to learn, and it's not always a learning experience. Sometimes you see it happen with other quarterbacks, and you don't want that to happen to you. Other times, you have to learn on the spot, and it is what it is. So yeah, for sure something you'll have to learn, but it takes time."
Chiles on the Spartans will host Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 29.
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on what's in store for Aidan Chiles when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.