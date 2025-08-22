Spartan Commit Brayden Thomas Takes the Field Tonight
The Michigan State Spartans have done a very great job when it comes to recruiting prospects in the 2026 recruiting class after landing multiple prospects in the month of June and capping off what could be a very successful class if they were to even miss on the remainder of their targets.
They have done a great job when it comes to landing many different prospects, including some prospects that decided they would commit to the Michigan State Spartans, following a flip from the team to which they were already committed beforehand. This is something that the Spartans did a great job of, as they pulled many different recruits away from their original commitment, with many different prospects committing after their official visit, despite being committed to another team.
One of the players at the Spartans who was able to flip away from a high-level program is Braydin Thomas, who initially was committed to the Iowa State Cyclones but decided to flip away from the Iowa State Cyclones into the Spartans following a great official visit in East Lansing. This decision came surprisingly fast, although the Spartans did do a great job. Many believe that he would wait a little bit longer before committing, as he decided to flip away from Iowa State into the Spartans back in the month of June, becoming one of their first commits in the month.
When Will Spartans High School Star Brayden Thomas Debut?
Thomas is an extremely talented prospect from the state of Ohio. The Lakeland, Ohio, prospect is one of the better players in the state of Ohio, where he currently attends Saint Edward High School. He and his team begin their season tonight against Pickerington North High School.
Saint Edward is entering the season ranked as the fourth-best team in the state of Ohio, according to MaxPreps, as the team they will be playing is ranked as the 11th best team in the state.
This game is expected to be close, although Thomas and his program will enter as the favorites with plenty to prove as they embark on what could be a very successful season. Prior to this season, Thomas caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail what the season ahead looks like.
"Getting my body ready for a long season, making sure I got bigger, stronger, and faster," Thomas said.
He would then detail what his goals for the season.
"I want to bring home a state championship because that’s always been my dream," Thomas said. "As a team, we want to win a state championship too; for us seniors, we want to not only finish off the right way but pass on the program at the high standard it’s been set in previous years."
Finally, he would discuss what would make this season a success.
"Winning the state championship would make the season a success for me."
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.