Michigan State Hosted In-State 2027 RB with High Upside
The Michigan State Spartans have officially started their season, as they come off a 23-6 victory over Western Michigan last Friday. Many believe the Spartans have the chance to improve from just a season ago when they finished below .500 and without a bowl game appearance.
The Spartans have failed to make a ball game since 2021, which is something that they have their sights set on for this season, and they have a solid chance at doing so. They are off to a promising start, starting the season 1-0 as they head into a very important game on Saturday against Boston College. This will be one of the more intriguing events of the Week 2 slate.
It is also safe to say that Michigan State had a promising week when it comes to recruiting, as it wrapped up last week with some visits on Friday, despite many prospects having played high school games on Friday night as the high school season has already started for the majority of the teams across the nation. Of some of these prospects that the Spartans have shown interest in, however, some of their teams have yet to start or were on a bye, and some players were able to visit Michigan State's game on Friday.
Jeremiah Whitley Visits Michigan State
One of the players who visited was Jeremiah Whitley. Whitley is a 2027 running back in the state of Michigan. He plays for Birmingham Groves High School, and he is a prospect who is starting to pick up steam on the recruiting trail. He comes off a 115-yard game in what was his first start on varsity, a win over Detroit Jesuit.
Whitley being an in-state prospect is huge for the Spartans, who are one of the first teams to actively show interest in him at this time following the visit. It wouldn't be surprising if they were to extend him an offer and invite him to visit again in the future. Whitley could be in for a big season, and it could be very beneficial for Michigan State to be one of the first to extend him an offer.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.