Wozniak: MSU 'Foresaw Big Summer' in Recruiting
Michigan State fans were quite critical of the Spartans' recruiting progress when spring rolled around.
Entering June, Michigan State only had four commits from the class of 2026, and after an underwhelming first season of the Jonathan Smith regime, fans were growing impatient with the trend the program was on.
It was valid, but what didn't seem to be considered was official visit season, the time of the offseason when you see the most action in terms of verbal commits. The Spartans still had opportunities to make strong impressions on the recruiting trail.
And that is just what they did.
Michigan State saw a tremendous spike in June, landing 17 commits in the month alone. Now, the program is up to 22 commits from the 2026 recruiting class, including three four-stars.
Brian Wozniak on Michigan State's recruiting surge
The Spartan fanbase was pleasantly surprised, but Michigan State tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak and the rest of the staff anticipated a surge.
"I think the big thing was sticking to the process of what we talked about," Wozniak said when he spoke to the media on Monday. "And we kind of foresaw the big summer coming. And might be frustrating to fans at the time, to reporters at the time, what it looked like prior, but that's our process.
"And I think in terms of getting commitments -- you guys know as well as I do, these commitments, like what does that mean? A kid can play at four different schools in five schools. I think more than anything, we want the right guy. We want the right people in this building.
"We're going to be around them for a long time. This is a long season. I met with the tight ends this morning at 7 a.m.; I'm going to see them again at 5 p.m. tonight. I just spent five hours (with them). You want to be around people you like, that are good players.
"So, I think that's what we're looking for. We want people to be proud of what Michigan State football players are representing."
Patience is a virtue. Every new regime has a process, and Michigan State's is no exception, whether that be on the recruiting trail or the gridiron.
Stay up to date with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the Spartans' 2026 recruiting class when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.