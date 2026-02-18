How Ohio State Basketball Earned First Ranked Win Against Wisconsin

Ohio State earned its first ranked win of the season with an 86–69 victory over No. 24 Wisconsin.

In one of the Buckeyes’ most complete performances, they shot 54.4% from the field and 52.4% from three. Here’s what pushed the Buckeyes past the Badgers in their Quad 1 win.

Bruce Thornton cemented his legacy

Yet again, Thornton moved up Ohio State’s all-time scoring list, becoming the program’s No. 3 all-time leading scorer and passing Jerry Lucas and William Buford. He also surpassed 2,000 career points.

In typical Thornton fashion, he didn’t let a slow first half stop him. He went 1–6 in the first half with just one three-pointer—but came out firing after the break, attacking the basket with physicality. He was on triple-double watch, finishing with 27 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

“He’s an every rep guy, not an everyday guy,” Diebler said about Thornton. “He strives for excellence in everything he does. All he cares about is winning. This time of year, great players step up in a big way.”

Devin Royal had a bounce-back game

After a tough game against Virginia, Devin Royal said he went straight to the practice gym and put up 1,000 shots until 4 a.m. to prepare for Wisconsin—and it paid off.

Royal had one of his best games of the season as he posted 25 points and nailed 4-of-7 threes.

Thornton complimented Royal postgame for his confidence with his shot, saying he didn’t have second thoughts when it came to shooting and that when you have that type of confidence, the rim looks huge.

Supporting cast steps up: Amare Bynum and Taison Chatman

Bynum scored 13 points and hit three shots from behind the arc. Thornton said Bynum’s game reminds him of his time as a freshman, adding that although he just turned 19, he’s had no choice but to step up and play significant minutes with Brandon Noel and now John Mobley Jr. out with injury.

John Mobley Jr. at center court with fingers on his right hand wrapped before Ohio State takes on Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/s8yu0hk5WI — Hanna Williford (@hanna_williford) February 18, 2026

Taison Chatman has been a consistent scorer as of late, and in his first start at home he added a crucial 11 points.

What this win proved

Ohio State’s first ranked win of the season sent a message.

“It proved that we can beat a good team,” Diebler said. “This was really important for us because of the level that Wisconsin had been playing recently.”

Diebler reiterated that he wants to see their communication and defensive rebounding carry over into their final stretch of the regular season. Ohio State’s next game is at Michigan State on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.