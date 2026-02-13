Michigan State Draws on Familiarity as Big Ten Toughens

The No. 10-ranked Michigan State Spartans know they're in a tight spot when it comes to competing for a second straight Big Ten title. MSU had a slim margin of error this season, and although it got off to a great start, that margin is suddenly razor thin.



The Spartans enter Friday's road game against Wisconsin in a tie for third place in the Big Ten, 2.5 games behind No. 2 Michigan, as a bunch of top-13 teams battle it out with just over a month remaining in the regular season. But that isn't deterring MSU, which was in a similar position at this time last season.



"We watch the games and whatnot, but at the same time, I think last year we were in the same position," redshirt sophomore point guard Jeremy Fears told reporters this week. "We lost out on the West Coast, and we lost to Indiana. Our goal and our mindset is to try to win every game.



Previous Experience

That West Coast trip ended up being part of a three losses in four games skid for Michigan State last season, the only three losses the Spartans would endure during conference play. It also included a random loss to Indiana, which is a good equivalent to last week's unexpected letdown against Minnesota.



Michigan State's Jordan Scott, left, pressures Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ironically, the game that snapped Michigan State out of it and sent it on a run to the conference title was an unexpected domination of Illinois. The Spartans rattled off eight Big Ten wins in a row (seven in the regular season and one in the Big Ten Tournament) before falling to Wisconsin, and the experience of that run has this year's team remaining confident down the stretch.



"That last stretch, whether it's the last eight or nine, just come in and focus on your scouting report and your job," Fears added. "Put the most time and work in that you can, and let's try to finish the regular season out ... so you can give yourselves the best chance at a shot at the Big Ten [championship]."



Well, Look Who It Is

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) defends Wisconsin guard Kamari McGee (4) during the second half of Big Ten Tournament semifinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Funny enough, the Badgers are the next opponent standing in Michigan State's way as it tries to mount another run for a title. This time, it feels like a must-win for MSU's chances of a repeat, and even if the Spartans can win out, they'll need at least one team to help out after losing the first game against the Wolverines.



Michigan State gets a road rematch against Michigan in the regular-season finale next month, but that road atmosphere and test mean nothing (for its conference championship chances) if it doesn't take care of business in its other hostile environments, and Wisconsin's is among the top in the conference.



One week til we stripe out the Kohl Center! pic.twitter.com/U5m178JKVs — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 6, 2026

"A road win in the Big Ten is hard," Fears said. "We all know that, so it's just understanding and just knowing that it's going to be that much harder. There's going to be 15 [palyers] vs. 15,000 [fans]. Every night, you've got to go in and you really have to be connected -- every possession, every moment, and ups and downs."



As the road ahead brings more challenges, Michigan State's title hopes hinge on every little thing. Its experience can be an advantage, but one mistake could change it all in a hurry. The players are fully aware, and it's up to them to step up and keep going. You never know what can happen along the way.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's tournament projection when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW