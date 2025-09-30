MSU's Carson Cooper on Where He's Improved This Offseason
EAST LANSING --- Michigan State senior center Carson Cooper is going to play a key role in this year's team. He was voted as one of four team captains and averaged 5.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season.
One element of Cooper's game that was lacking was his shooting. He hasn't made a three-pointer in three seasons in East Lansing. That's something that he wants to change.
Cooper talked about his developing jumper and other aspects that he's grown on Tuesday. The full video of his press conference can be found below.
Watch Carson Cooper here:
Also available is a partial transcript of the beginning of Cooper's press conference.
Transcript
Q: So it's your fourth time going into this. I mean, what do you look forward to, I guess, about this event (MSU Madness, Izzone Campout) on Friday?
COOPER: It's always just kinda like the pinpoint start of every year, I think as a team. I think for the new guys, it's like their starting, eye-opening moment of how much people care about us and the support that we have, because a lot of these guys, they don't know until they really see everybody and see how they do kind of how everyone shows up and everything. But for me, I just love always seeing the fans and seeing the support that we have and really meeting new people all the time.
Q: I should have said congrats on being a captain, by the way. What's it been like for a couple weeks? What's that mean to you? And what do you have to do now? You know?
COOPER: Yeah, it's huge. You know, five or six years ago, this is something I probably would have died for and it's something that I value, and I think that Coach (Izzo) values the experience and stuff with me being here.
And then also, it establishes a lot of confidence in myself and what I do and what I can do to help out all the guys. And it's not just about the title, but having the experience and the confidence and the voice that people listen to and are able to learn from.
Q: How much three-point shooting do you plan on doing this season? Tom said he was good with you taking the shots, but he has concerns about the volume.
COOPER: If I'm open, I'm shooting pretty much this year. I think I've got to convince him (Izzo) still, but if I'm open I'm shooting it. I've worked on it all summer and I know that it's something I've worked on. It's something I've kind of had in my game, but now I've got the confidence and experience and, you know, I've been here long enough. I think I deserve it and (can) really reward myself a little bit with shooting those.
I'm not gonna be chucking them like Jaden (Akins) and Jase (Richardson) were last year and all that, but if I can shoot some my other ones, I will for sure.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Cooper's comments when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.