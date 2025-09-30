Spartan Nation

MSU's Carson Cooper on Where He's Improved This Offseason

Michigan State's senior center spoke on Tuesday about where he's grown before his final season in East Lansing.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State center Carson Cooper speaks to the media after a preseason practice on Sept. 30, 2025.
Michigan State center Carson Cooper speaks to the media after a preseason practice on Sept. 30, 2025. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI
EAST LANSING --- Michigan State senior center Carson Cooper is going to play a key role in this year's team. He was voted as one of four team captains and averaged 5.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season.

One element of Cooper's game that was lacking was his shooting. He hasn't made a three-pointer in three seasons in East Lansing. That's something that he wants to change.

Cooper talked about his developing jumper and other aspects that he's grown on Tuesday. The full video of his press conference can be found below.

Watch Carson Cooper here:

Also available is a partial transcript of the beginning of Cooper's press conference.

Transcript

Carson Coope
Michigan State's Carson Cooper works out in the post during the first day of basketball practice on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: So it's your fourth time going into this. I mean, what do you look forward to, I guess, about this event (MSU Madness, Izzone Campout) on Friday? 

COOPER: It's always just kinda like the pinpoint start of every year, I think as a team. I think for the new guys, it's like their starting, eye-opening moment of how much people care about us and the support that we have, because a lot of these guys, they don't know until they really see everybody and see how they do kind of how everyone shows up and everything. But for me, I just love always seeing the fans and seeing the support that we have and really meeting new people all the time. 

Q: I should have said congrats on being a captain, by the way. What's it been like for a couple weeks? What's that mean to you? And what do you have to do now? You know? 

COOPER: Yeah, it's huge. You know, five or six years ago, this is something I probably would have died for and it's something that I value, and I think that Coach (Izzo) values the experience and stuff with me being here. 

And then also, it establishes a lot of confidence in myself and what I do and what I can do to help out all the guys. And it's not just about the title, but having the experience and the confidence and the voice that people listen to and are able to learn from. 

Carson Cooper
Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Frankie Fidler (8) and center Carson Cooper (15) rebound against Mississippi Rebels guard Dre Davis (14) in the first half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Q: How much three-point shooting do you plan on doing this season? Tom said he was good with you taking the shots, but he has concerns about the volume.

COOPER: If I'm open, I'm shooting pretty much this year. I think I've got to convince him (Izzo) still, but if I'm open I'm shooting it. I've worked on it all summer and I know that it's something I've worked on. It's something I've kind of had in my game, but now I've got the confidence and experience and, you know, I've been here long enough. I think I deserve it and (can) really reward myself a little bit with shooting those. 

I'm not gonna be chucking them like Jaden (Akins) and Jase (Richardson) were last year and all that, but if I can shoot some my other ones, I will for sure. 

Carson Cooper
Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) controls the ball defended by Bryant University Bulldogs forward Keyshawn Mitchell (22) in the second half during the NCAA Tournament First Round at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.