What MSU's Tom Izzo Likes About the 2025-26 Roster

The Spartans relied on their 10-man rotation a lot to wear down opponents last year, and they might try to do it again this upcoming season.

Jacob Cotsonika

Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo in the first half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Mississippi Rebels at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo in the first half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Mississippi Rebels at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Depth was a big reason why Michigan State reached the Elite Eight, won the Big Ten regular season title by three games with a 17-3 record, and finished No. 7 in the final AP Poll last winter and spring. When it became time to win the game late in a close game, MSU naturally had an edge because its players simply hadn't played as many minutes as the other team.

Of the 10 players that were a part of head coach Tom Izzo's rotation, the Spartans lost six of them over the offseason. Jase Richardson became a first-round NBA draft pick; Jaden Akins, Szymon Zapala, and Frankie Fidler all exhausted their eligibility; and into the transfer portal went Tre Holloman (North Carolina State) and Xavier Booker (UCLA).

Regardless, Izzo --- who is about to put his 31st team out there as a head coach --- thinks that depth could be one of the strengths of the 2025-26 version of Michigan State men's basketball.

Returners

Jaxon Kohler
Mar 15, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

"Our four mainstays, the four guys that are back, that have all started in (Carson Cooper), in Jaxon (Kohler), in Coen (Carr), in Jeremy (Fears Jr.), I think have all made significant improvement," Izzo said on Monday. "What does significant improvement mean? I don't know. But I think every one of them is shooting it better."

Izzo also announced that the four returners to the rotation will be the team's captains this season.

F Jaxon Kohler (Sr.)

Kohler averaged 7.8 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game last year, and also showed some strides as a three-point shooter.

  • "Jaxon, I think, is in the best shape, which really helps him," Izzo said.

F Coen Carr (Jr.)

Coen Car
Mar 27, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) in action during NCAA Tournament South Regional Practice at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

One of the most electrifying players in all of college basketball, Coen Carr is readying for a step forward in his role for his junior year. As a bench guy, he averaged 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game last year.

  • "Coen looks better than he looked before, and he's shooting it better," Izzo said.

G Jeremy Fears. Jr. (R-So.)

Jeremy Fears Jr
Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles against Ole Miss during the first half of the Sweet 16 round of NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, March 28, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's always big to get your starting point guard and returning distributor. Last year, Jeremy Fears Jr. started 36 games and averaged 7.2 points, 5.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

There are four captains on this team, but Fears Jr. might be the captain of the captains.

C Carson Cooper (Sr.)

Carson Cooper
Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) controls the ball defended by Bryant University Bulldogs forward Connor Withers (7) and forward Keyshawn Mitchell (22) in the first half during the NCAA Tournament First Round at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Last but not least is center Carson Cooper. He averaged 5.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last year and could be relied on for some nice defense.

  • "Coop can move his feet so well," Izzo said. "He's really improved a lot. And I'm really kind of excited to see how it is when practice gets going and you can scrimmage and you can do things on a little regular basis."

New Guys

Divine Ugochukw
Mar 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Divine Ugochukwu (99) with the ball in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Freshman Adds: F Cam Ward, F Jordan Scott.

Transfer Portal: F Kaleb Glenn (Florida Atlantic), G Trey Fort (Samford), G Denham Wojcik (Harvard), G Divine Ugochukwu (Miami).

Izzo's Overall Outlook

Tom Izzo
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo speaks to the media ahead of his team's first day of official practice on Sept. 22, 2025. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI
  • "We've got 11 or 12 guys that we can play," Izzo said. "We played 11, 10 last year. I don't know if it will be the same minutes, because last year they were all 22 to 18, 24 to 16. I think it could be more 28s and down, but I do think we'll play people."

One other player who returns from last year and will likely move into a serious spot in the rotation for the first time is Kur Teng. He appeared in 19 games during his freshman year, and will likely be relied on a fair bit for his shooting. MSU ranked 317th nationally in three-point shooting percentage (31.1%) last year.

  • "Kur is a big one, because we need some shooting," Izzo said. "And shooting is something that we did not shoot the ball well last year."
Kur Ten
Michigan State's Kur Teng passes the ball during the first half in the game against Oregon on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at the Breslin Center East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.