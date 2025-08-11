The Outlook for This MSU Freshman WR
The Michigan State Spartans landed three-star wide receiver Charles Taplin as part of their 2025 high school recruiting class.
Taplin, 247Sports.com's No. 1670 overall player out of Red Oak, Texas, also held offers from Arizona, San Diego State, and Washington State. He chose to play for Courtney Hawkins and the Spartans last June.
Taplin spoke with Michigan State Spartans On SI/Spartan Nation last year ahead of his visit to discuss what he was looking for from the coaching staff. He cited Hawkins’ pedigree for developing NFL wide receivers as a major reason for intrigue.
"The other thing that stood out to me is Coach [Courtney] Hawkins, he knows what he's talking about,” said Taplin. “He took multiple people to the NFL, he's been to the NFL himself. [Michigan State] also runs a pro-style offense, so it could develop me, get me to the league."
Taplin was a three-sport athlete at Red Oak High School, playing basketball and running track for the Hawks. His athleticism and speed were enticing to MSU’s staff.
At Red Oak, Taplin totaled 57 receptions for 800 yards and six touchdowns. He also offered special-teams versatility as a kick and punt returner.
The freshman is fast and runs sharp routes, utilizing head fakes and subtle body movements to throw off defenders and create separation.
What should MSU fans expect from Taplin during his freshman season?
Taplin will have a tough time breaking through the depth chart, as MSU has several more experienced receivers who will dominate snaps. It is hard to see him getting on the field before Nick Marsh, Omari Kelly, Chrishon McCray, Evan Boyd, Alante Brown or Rodney Bullard Jr.
However, there is plenty to like about Taplin’s game and what he could eventually offer this Spartan squad. MSU needs speed at multiple skill position groups, and Taplin provides that.
Taplin must bulk up, as he is only 178 pounds. He will struggle with the physicality of D1 college football at that weight.
He will get on the Spartan weight program and put on more muscle, so it will take a few years for him to be physically ready.
Taplin has a chance to be a productive receiver for the Spartans in the future. He could be a player to watch under Hawkins’ tutelage and with some development.
