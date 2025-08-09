MSU Hockey Lands Five-Star Forward
Michigan State hockey has been hot on the recruiting trail, continuing to build up the future of its program as it gets closer to a highly-anticipated 2025-26 campaign.
On Friday, 2009-born five-star forward Charlie Murata announced on Instagram that he has committed to the Spartans.
Murata was taken eighth overall by the Flint Firebirds in this year's OHL Draft after shining for the Don Mills Flyers U16 team this past season, scoring 97 points (50 goals and 47 assists) in 76 games.
Aug. 1 marked the first day 2009-born prospects could begin making their pledges to college programs.
Here is an in-depth evaluation of Murata from Elite Prospects' Lauren Kelly:
"The dynamically deceptive playmaker who helped drive a deep Don Mills team this season, Charlie Murata got better – and more dangerous – in every game that he played.
"Murata’s natural agility and handling skill allows him to be a playmaking threat on every shift. He regularly manipulates defenders, weaves through coverage while handling in motion, and constantly changes pace in his attacks. It’s rare for a prospect to be this refined a manipulator at this age.
"An intelligent off-puck player who also displayed an on-ice maturity beyond his years, Murata’s physical skills shone all week long. He regularly defended rushes in place of his defencemen, casually shrugged off forechecking pressure on retrievals, and started the breakout quickly.
"Murata’s skillset, dual-threat scoring ability and mature style make him one of the most well-rounded prospects in this class, and an easy bet to be able to have immediate success in the OHL next season."
The commitment comes just days after the Spartans landed 2009-born forward Gavin Burcar, who scored 52 points (22 goals and 33 assists) in 63 games for the Chicago Mission U15 team last season.
Despite the setbacks of losing Isaac Howard to the NHL and losing out on top NHL prospect Gavin McKenna, the Spartans have bounced back by landing several commits this summer, a group headlined by recent Philadelphia Flyers draft pick Porter Martone.
Things are looking up again for a program that is knocking on the door of national elite status.
