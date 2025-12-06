Magic Johnson Optimistically Nervous For Match Against Duke

With a perfect start to the season on an eight-game winning streak, Michigan State has earned high praise from big names on multiple occasions.

Whether it be from the iconic Dick Vitale or the legendary Jon Gruden , it seems as though the Spartans have only earned optimism.

However, Magic Johnson, possibly MSU's most legendary alumnus who has spoken out about MSU positively more than once, has shown the first bits of nervousness of the season after a dominant win against Iowa.

His words always have weight, and with the team about to face the Blue Devils in just a matter of hours, is there anything that MSU can take from Johnson and put into action?

What Magic Johnson Said About The Spartans

Michigan State beat Iowa 71-52 to advance to 8-0 so far this season! I was really nervous about this game because we have the biggest game of the season on Saturday against Duke but - Hall of Fame Spartan Coach Tom Izzo had the team focused and ready to play tonight! It was a… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 3, 2025

Johnson's social media post will be dived into with statistical depth down below.

What Magic Johnson's Post Means For MSU Against Duke

Earvin Johnson talks about the coaches that meant so much to him, Jud Heathcote and Gus Ganakas at a reunion of the 1979 National Championship team at the Breslin Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Msu Minnesota 14 | Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal

1. MSU Must Play With The Rest Of The Season In Mind

It may sound odd for the Spartans to play with the season in mind, as every game matters, and the only desirable option is to come out victorious.

However, one of Johnson's biggest concerns about their game against Iowa was that they had a bigger match down the road, in this case, quite shortly.

So the team must remember when taking risks on the court not to put too much at stake, as they have the rest of the year to go.

Feb 9, 2019; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans former player Magic Johnson sits in the stands during the first half of a game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-Imagn Images | Mike Carter-Imagn Images

This does not mean that they can't go all out, as a victory over the #4-ranked team in the nation is something that would be huge for the team; rather, it simply means that there needs to be a heeding of caution.

In practicality, that could be by containing fouls that could create a scuffle or not going for a risky dunk over somebody that would normally be a big highlight, and instead putting the rest of the season first.

2. Keep Elite Ball Flow Elite

Earvin Johnson, left, and Gregory Kelser from the 1979 MSU National Championship team wave the crowd at Breslin Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Msu Minnesota 11 | Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal

MSU has an amazing floor general in Jeremy Fears Jr., and the team generally knows how to keep the ball moving in order to tire out defenses and make guarding impossible.

This will most likely be the only way that the team can defeat Duke, and every player will be responsible for getting the ball to the best shot available, and players like Kur Teng will need to be prepared to step up once more.

As Johnson said, it was a total team effort against Iowa and that's how success was seen, so the same will apply to their match against Duke.