EXCLUSIVE: '27 Three-Star EDGE Talks Michigan State Updates, More
The Michigan State Spartans have been doing a great job in the recruiting scene for the 2027 recruiting class. The Spartans have many different commits in the 2026 class but currently have no commits in the 2027 class.
They are looking for their first commit in the class, aside from Khalil Terry, who decommitted in June. There are many different prospects that have received an offer from the Spartans at this time.
One of the targets is three-star edge rusher Chaz Gray of St. Joseph Regional in New Jersey. His Michigan State offer is something he was very proud of, and he has expressed this multiple times. The talented prospect recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail the latest in his recruitment surrounding the Spartans and other programs.
Chaz Gray Talks Michigan State Updates, More
"I have only gotten a couple like items in the mail from them," Gray said.
The talented prospect has already started to build a connection with a coach he knew before the offer.
"I've only really talked with the DC (Joe Rossi) because he gave me the offer, and I knew him before because he coached my older brother," Gray said.
His older brother is K.J. Gray, who played under Rossi at Rutgers.
Chaz Gray is hopeful to visit with the Spartans, but are there any plans for a visit?
"I'm trying to see if i can come up in April but I don't think I can during the season," he said.
The Michigan State target has started to feel the love from three programs, the Spartans' in-state rivals, Michigan, as well as Minnesota and Pittsburgh.
Chaz Gray is hopeful for a huge season this go around, which is what is next for him in his recruitment and his career. He is also looking to create his visit dates with certain programs.
"I’m gunning for a breakout season, so I have more options for OV’s and potentially finding my school," the prospect said.
Chaz Gray is ranked the No. 8 class of 2027 prospect in New Jersey and the No. 29 edge rusher in his class, per 247Sports.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State recruiting news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.