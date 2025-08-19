Former Four-Star Spartan Commit Continues to Consider Other Options
The Michigan State Spartans have been recruiting the 2027 recruiting class heavily as of late, and many of the better players in the class have been looking at the Spartans.
The Spartans currently have no commits in the 2027 class, after their previous lone commit announced his decommitment back in June. That player was four-star safety Khalil Terry of Tustin High School in California. He is ranked the 165th best prospect nation, the 15th best safety in the nation, and the 17th best player in the nation, according to On3/Rivals.
When he made his announcement, he made it clear that his top schools would be coming soon, but we are two months removed from the decision, and that has yet to be released.
"We feel it is in my best interest to open up my recruitment and take a look at all of my options," Terry had posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, back in June. "I only get one shot at this, so I want to make sure I'm making the right decision for the long term. Once again, I want to thankCoach (Jonathan) Smith, Coach KB (Keith Bhonapha) and Coach Adams. I will release a Top 7 in the coming weeks."
Is Michigan State Still in the Running for Khalil Terry?
This leaves many people asking if Terry is still looking at Michigan State, and better yet, if Michigan State is still in the running.
As of right this second it doesn't seem as if the Spartans are in the running, as the talented prospect has already started to look into other schools. Some of these schools are out of state, but two to really watch are in-state. Those two programs are the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins.
Terry would be making quite the trip to Michigan State if he were to commit to the program again. Unfortunately for the Spartans, this ship might have sailed, which is not because the Spartans did a bad job in his recruitment, but even the coach that was recruiting him, Demetrice Martin, is no longer at Michigan State and is now at UCLA, which is a big reason of why the Bruins are standing out with over a handful of other teams.
