EXCLUSIVE: Dominant EDGE Prospect Addison Talks MSU Offer
Michigan State rush ends coach Chad Wilt has been busy on the recruiting trail this winter. He has been tasked with filling the standup rush end position in Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi's defense, and rather than attack the transfer portal or use mainstays from the Mel Tucker regime, Wilt can now find his talent the grassroots way.
The search recently took him down to Louisiana, where he offered 2026 edge rusher Chris Addison, a Winnsboro native and Franklin Parish standout. Addison is a high three-star who 247Sports ranks as the No. 40 edge in the class and the 13th-best player in the state.
I spoke with Addison, who said the two connected when Wilt flew down. Wilt kept it simple.
"It was about how it would be if I [went to Michigan State]," Addison said. "Not even about football -- like the way he will develop me as a man after the football-type stuff. That's what I like about him."
Leaning into the non-football pitch and what the Spartans can offer may have just paid off for the coach.
"Coach Chad is a really good guy; we talked for a long time before he offered," Addison said. "I like him, he's a good guy."
Addison told me the defensive scheme executed by the Spartans would fit him "perfect."
"The way I kind of play now, I can fit in well playing edge at Michigan State," he said.
The rush end, by Wilt's own definition, is the answer to the modern offense and the run-pass option heavy air attack predominantly seen in college football. It helps the linebackers; typically, Rossi will deploy two to three off-the-ball linebackers in a given formation.
"Those guys for the rush ends, it that allows them to take a little bit of stress and pressure off the backers," Wilt said last spring. "'Hey, what's the backfield set that they're in? Where are the tight ends' alignment? What are the details of the tight ends' alignment? Hey, the back moved, the back flipped sides.' Now, our rush ends can make some of those calls, and now, the backers don't have to."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
