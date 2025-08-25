Spartan Commit Chris Addison Preparing for Season Opener
The Michigan State Spartans have been one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting the 2026 recruiting class as they continue to bring in the best of the best, despite facing some adversity early in their recruiting cycle, which only saw them land four players before the month of June.
They now currently sit at a total of 22 commits in the class, which is far more than many other teams have.
The Michigan State staff has done a great job when it comes to identifying their prospects that they want to land. They have been searching for the best of the best across the nation and have landed many of these prospects.
One of the commits that they have landed is three-star edge rusher Chris Addison, one of the better players from the state of Louisiana.
When Will Spartan Commit Chris Addison Make His Debut?
Addison and Franklin Parish High School (Louisiana) will be at home to begin their season when they host West Jefferson High School, a fellow Louisiana high school program, on Friday, Sept. 5. It will be a non-district matchup.
Addison and his program will enter this game as the favorites as they are ranked inside the top 70 in the state of Louisiana, per MaxPreps, while West Jefferson is ranked behind the 200 mark, so it's safe to say that Addison and his program are expected to win, but anything can happen in the game of football, which has been proven time and time again.
Addison will be repping No. 7 this season as he enters his final high school season before making his way to East Lansing for his first college season.
Addison was the Spartans' latest commit from the class of 2026 and was their only commit in the month of July after they landed 17 in June. He chose Michigan State over Florida State and UCLA.
He is one of three edge rushers the Spartans have landed from the class.
