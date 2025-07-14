EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know MSU Commit Chris Addison
The Michigan State Spartans have been on a mission recently when it comes to adding players from all over the country.
They have landed a plethora of prospects at a plethora of different positions, while making certain positions more of a priority than others. One of the positions that they did this with is the EDGE position, including guys like Cory House, Fameitau Siale and Chris Addison.
Addison is one of the better players in the class, not just at his position, but in total. He committed to the Spartans over the UCLA Bruins, the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Florida State Seminoles and many other schools. Addison is a true star on the field, but fans have yet to have the chance to get to know the person he is off the field.
The Michigan State commit has a lot of common hobbies that many fans will be able to relate to, while having a favorite artist that is one of the most popular rappers in the world.
Addison talked with Michigan State Spartans On SI about his off-field personality and many more key details about his personal life away from the game of football.
"I’m a chill and laid back person who likes to joke," Addison said.
Addison shared his off-the-field interests.
"My hobbies are sleeping, going fishing, playing NCAA, and lifting weights," he said.
The prospect is one of the most athletic players in the class for the Spartans at this time. Even if it isn't him being on the football field, he wants to do something that involves sports.
"I’m interested in basketball, basically anything to do with sports," he said.
Addison loves music, just like a large majority of the nation.
"I like rap, my favorite artist is NBA Youngboy," he said.
The commit has plans for his college career even outside of football, revealing two subjects he is considering studying at Michigan State.
"I plan on going to school for criminal justice, but if plans change, I’ll go for sports medicine," Addison said.
