Spartan Commit Knauls Preparing for Season Opener
The Michigan State Spartans have done a great job when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class, landing many different targets from many different places, including a prospect from Texas who could be considered as one of the better prospects in their class.
That prospect is on the defense line, and what makes him especially important to the Spartans is the fact that he's their only interior defensive line commit from the class.
When Will Michigan State Commit Christopher Knauls Jr. Begin His Season?
The commit is Christopher Knauls Jr. He announced his commitment to the Spartans back on June 8, as he was part of the best recruiting month that Michigan State had this offseason when it landed 17 commits in the month of June. The addition of Knauls came as a shock to some, but the Spartans have done a great job in many similar recruitments.
Knauls is gearing up for his final season with Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas. This season will be a huge one for the talented prospect and a chance for him to show his true talent. He and his team will kick off their season next Friday when they take on Argyle High School on the road.
Argyle is ranked as the 23rd-best team in Texas, per MaxPreps. while Lone Star is ranked 54th.
Knauls had the chance to discuss his upcoming season when he recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI in the past. Here is what you need to know.
"First, it is worth mentioning that I will keep God first for this upcoming season," Knauls said. "Make sure I'm eating and hitting the weights right. Training and watching a lot of film of my opponent."
He then detailed his personal goals.
"I would like to make the first team defense and make the all-state defensive team," Knauls said. "And have 15 sacks for the season."
Finally, Knauls would detail his team's goals.
"Team goal's is to win state this year," he said. "This is my senior year and I would love to win a state title."
