Spartans, Carr Embracing the Lack of Recognition Once Again
Michigan State basketball was likely going to be ranked going into next season, considering where it finished back in the spring, but with the injury to Kaleb Glenn, there's a good chance the Spartans won't find themselves among the top 25 teams come fall.
And they're just fine with being overlooked.
Michigan State, of course, went into last season unranked as well, yet finished as one of the final eight teams standing and won one of the best conferences in college basketball by three games.
"They kind of did the same thing last year to us," said Spartan junior forward Coen Carr, who is expected to be one of the team's top offensive players next season. "And we ended up having a pretty good season. I feel like we kind of like when nobody's looking at us. We don't really have a target on our back.
"Nobody's checking for us, and I feel like we play better that way.
It is a different team, that much is certain. But what's going to be crucial to its success are the constants. Carr is one of those returners, and with him being an upperclassman now, he's having to step up as a leader, just as many great Spartans before him have had to do.
For Carr, while his remarkable jams bring down arenas, he isn't one of the more vocal players on the team, which is an area he's trying to improve in.
"Just kind of using my voice more," Carr said. "I'm more of a lead-by-example and lead-by-action type guy. But I use my voice more, I've been working on that, and I feel like I've been getting a lot better with that. So, just got to keep working on it and keep emphasizing that."
Carr is one of several returners who were vital to the Spartans' run to the Elite Eight. Having them leading the charge is only going to help them get back there.
"We got a great group," Carr said. "I love all these guys. Even the ones that I just met a month ago. Everybody's been great. I feel we've bonded fast. So, I mean, I feel like it's going to be good, I'm just ready to get started."
