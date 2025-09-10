EXCLUSIVE: Michigan State Commit Cory House Talks Spartans Commitment
The Michigan State Spartans continue to do their job at a very high-level when it comes to the recruiting scene in the 2026 class as they have been able to land multiple different prospects from multiple different states including multiple states that are down south which is a hotspot for recruiting for many teams as the south teams have really started to come along even more over the years.
One of the states that they landed a prospect from is the state of Tennessee, which is one of the more popular states as of late when it comes to down south prospects, as they continue to produce more and more talent following a few down years in recruiting, and now they are better than ever when it comes to a statewide recruiting showcase.
The player that they landed from the state of Tennessee is Cory House. House is a high school football star in the state of Tennessee, as he attends a Memphis, Tennessee. House attends Whitehaven High School and is one of the better defensive linemen and one of the better EDGEs from the state of Tennessee.
He recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail his current recruitment and his commitment at this time. He would also go into detail about the level of being locked in with the Spartans.
- "My commitment hasn’t changed. I’m locked in with the Spartans, no questions asked," the Michigan State Spartans commit stated when speaking to Michigan State Spartans On SI.
Many different coaches have been able to stand out in his recruitment. This includes one of the more popular names on the staff. That name is Chad Wilt, who is the EDGE coach for the Spartans.
- "I have been talking with Coach Wilt and those conversations are always great."
Next, he would then discuss whether he will be visiting the Michigan State program this season.
- "I will visit MSU when I go to one of their home games."
Can any of these schools change the talented commit's mind at this time, or is he set in stone with the Spartans at this moment?
- "No, not any school can change my mind."
The talented prospect still has the chance to visit other places, but will he? He detailed this when speaking to Michigan State Spartans On SI.
- "No, I don't have any plans to visit anywhere else."
