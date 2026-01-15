Michigan State Commit Samson Gash Lighting up Polynesian Bowl

Michigan State football has experienced significant turnover this offseason. New head coach Pat Fitzgerald has begun implementing his culture, resulting in several players from last year’s roster entering the transfer portal. At the same time, Fitzgerald and his staff have worked to bring in players who fit their style of play and the mentality they want to establish within the program.

With so much transformation around the program—and Fitzgerald referring to it as a “rebirth”—it may be easy to overlook a key storyline in Michigan State’s 2026 recruiting class: four-star wide receiver Samson Gash has yet to sign.

Gash is the second-highest ranked player in Michigan State’s 2026 class, according to On3. He is ranked No. 288 nationally, the No. 40 wide receiver in the class, and the third-ranked player in the state of Michigan.

Samson Gash at the Polynesian Bowl

Detroit Catholic Central's Samson Gash returns a punt during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gash has been participating in the Polynesian Bowl, which features some of the top high school prospects from the 2026 and 2027 classes across the country. Throughout practice sessions, Gash has stood out among more than 100 elite athletes invited to the event.

On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power, along with veteran recruiting analyst Greg Biggins—who has nearly 30 years of experience covering high school football—released a list of the top 10 performers from Polynesian Bowl practices. Gash earned a spot at No. 9 following Day 2 of practice.

Detroit Catholic Central Samson Gash (5) puts on his helmet after running the ball during the Prep Bowl against Detroit King at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Samson Gash was active today and caught a bunch of passes,” Biggins said. “Gash has a strong upper body and can create easy separation. He can really run, clocking a 10.41 in the 100 meters last spring, and his speed shows up when getting down the field.”

“Gash tracks the deep ball well and showed strong hands at the catch point during the 7-on-7 period on Tuesday,” Biggins added. “He’s still committed to Michigan State but never signed and will take trips to see the Spartans and Penn State before signing in early February.”

Gash on Michigan State

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Michigan State Spartans helmet sits on a bench during the second half game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

While at the Polynesian Bowl, Gash also spoke about his recruitment and his relationship with Michigan State. Although he remains committed to the Spartans, he acknowledged that he is still evaluating his options.

“I still consider myself committed, but I am weighing all options right now,” Gash told Biggins. “The head coach [Pat Fitzgerald] came in for a home visit last night along with a few other coaches, and I have an official visit set for January 31.”

Samson Gash, a four-star wide receiver from Novi Detroit Catholic Central who has officially committed to Michigan State, practices on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fitzgerald signed the 50th-ranked recruiting class in 2026, and landing Gash would be a significant boost to that group. With his elite speed, physicality, and ability to stretch the field, Gash has the potential to provide immediate value once he arrives on campus.

As Pat Fitzgerald continues to reshape Michigan State football, securing Samson Gash’s signature would represent a major step forward in the program’s rebuilding process. Gash’s performance at the Polynesian Bowl has only reinforced his status as one of the top wide receivers in the 2026 class, and his decision could have a lasting impact on the Spartans’ offensive future.

