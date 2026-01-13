MSU Commit Samson Gash Provides Update on Recruitment

With all the chaos surrounding the college football transfer portal window, it’s easy to forget that Michigan State has yet to sign Samson Gash, a four-star wide receiver in the 2026 class from Catholic Central High School in Novi, Michigan, who has been committed to the Spartans since June.

Gash was expected to finalize his commitment to Michigan State during the Early National Signing Period, but ultimately decided to hold off after the Spartans parted ways with their former head coach. With signing day approaching in February, the four-star wideout will have to make a decision soon, and he recently provided an update on his recruitment.

Samson Gash Updates His Recruitment

Following Gash’s decision not to sign with the Spartans in December, other programs, including Penn State and Georgia, began pursuing him. Since then, it’s felt increasingly likely that he’d flip his commitment from Michigan State to another program, but that may not end up being the case.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

In a recent interview with Rivals’ Greg Biggins, Gash stated he remains committed to Michigan State. He also noted that new Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald recently took a home visit with him and that he has an official visit with the program at the end of the month.

“I still consider myself committed but I am weighing all options right now,” Gash told Biggins. “The head coach [Pat Fitzgerald] came in for a home visit last night along with a few other coaches and I have an official visit set for January 31."

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

While it’s clear that Gash is still considering Michigan State as an option, he also told Biggins that Penn State has been heavily recruiting him and that he is scheduled to take an official visit to Happy Valley on Jan. 24.

Biggins noted that Gash's recruitment will likely come down to the Nittany Lions and the Spartans, and that the young wide receiver will make a decision shortly after his trip to East Lansing.

Detroit Catholic Central's Samson Gash celebrates a touchdown during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gash is one of Michigan State’s highest-rated commits, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 294 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 46 wide receiver, and the No. 6 prospect from Michigan. If the Spartans ultimately retain him, it would be a significant win for Fitzgerald.

As of right now, it appears Gash is considering both Penn State and Michigan State and isn’t leaning one way or the other. His decision will likely hinge on his visits at the end of the month, making his trip to East Lansing on the 31st a crucial day for Fitzgerald and his staff.

