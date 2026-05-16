The Common Thread Holding Back Every Returning MSU Guard

Like most offseasons, Michigan State is going to be banking a fair bit on some internal development.

MSU has a handful of its guards from last season's team set to return to the team next season. Kur Teng and Jordan Scott are back. The final word from Jeremy Fears Jr. has yet to come around. He has until May 27 to withdraw from the NBA Draft. For the sake of his here, since it's considered to be the most likely scenario, let's presume Fears does come back next season.

Fears: Three-Point Shooting

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. gets back on defense against Indiana on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The big thing probably pushing Fears to come back is his lack of consistency from behind the three-point arc. Fears made 32.1% of his shots from deep last season, also shooting just 27.3% from three during Big Ten regular-season play.

An improved three-point shot is the thing that would propel Fears into first-round territory in the future. Fears became a very consistent mid-range shooter last season, showing that his range is inching closer to getting to a big jump from behind the arc, but he needs to be able to prove it next season at Michigan State to become NBA-ready. Some more switchability on defense and some gained ability to guard some bigger players would also help.

Teng: Defensive Ability, Athleticism

Michigan State's Kur Teng cycles a pass against North Dakota State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Teng's defense is going to be the thing he must work on the most this offseason. His shooting, at 38.1% from three, was what got him on the court last year, but Teng would've played more if he were stronger on the other end.

Last season, Teng's defensive rating of 108.2 was the highest among players in the regular rotation (lower is better for that stat). His defensive box plus/minus, where higher is better, was the lowest among those who regularly played at 1.8. Improving his overall presence on the other end, especially with high-four-star Jasiah Jervis entering the fold at shooting guard, is a big must for Teng next season.

Scott: Dribbling, Physicality

Michigan State's Jordan Scott watches a free throw go up during a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal against UCLA at the United Center on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Scott has the potential to be a pretty good NBA prospect in the future with his length at 6-foot-8 and his three-point shooting. The next step for him will be his presence around the paint. His frame is on the skinnier side, which is a reason why Scott will need some improvement in handling the ball.

MSU lacked other options besides Fears who could create their own offense. It limited its options at point guard, especially after Divine Ugochukwu got hurt. Scott expanding his game to be able to play point guard a little bit would open the Spartans' offense up a bit and also allow him to more easily access the paint, where he can get to the rim or maybe draw some fouls.

Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott looks to pass during a game against the Detroit Mercy Titans at the Breslin Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI