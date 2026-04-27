Why MSU's Jordan Scott Can Be Team's Next Great NBA Prospect

Jordan Scott feels like the type of player Michigan State fans need to appreciate while he's here.

Freshman year was a successful one for the former four-star recruit from Reston, Va. Scott joined the starting lineup later in the year and averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. During his time on the court, it seems like there is a very good chance that Scott won't need to play four seasons of college basketball.

Why Scott Can Become NBA Prospect

Michigan State's Jordan Scott warms up for a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on S

Scott isn't NBA-ready yet, but he's already got a ton of tools NBA scouts will be looking for. He stands at 6-foot-8 and is slim at 200 pounds, but has the ability to play and guard multiple positions already.

Scott also has the makings to be an amazing shooter. He already shot 37.0% from deep during his first season at MSU , and that was despite a pretty cold start from behind the arc to begin his collegiate career. After Jan. 1, Scott shot 42.0% from deep. His percentages might go up even further with an offseason to hone in on his shot even more.

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) makes a jump shot against North Dakota State guard Emil Skytta (8) during the second half of NCAA Tournament First Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Those are some of the reasons I think Scott could be higher on draft boards in 2027 than even potentially Jeremy Fears Jr. No one doubts that Fears should be the team's top player next year, but Fears is very limited to the point guard position. NBA hoops in this era are a lot more positionless, with a lot of switching on screens, and Scott fits that mold a lot more as a 6-foot-8 swingman.

The defense is another big plus. Scott often got some very tough defensive assignments. He was most notably the primary defender of Illinois' Keaton Wagler on Feb. 7, holding the future all-Big Ten honoree to a 2-for-16 night from the field. Scott's defensive plus/minus of 4.9 was only behind Carson Cooper (5.2) for the best mark on the team in 2025-26.

Needed Next Steps

Scott can definitely benefit from some added versatility in his game, though. We didn't really see him handle the basketball much as a freshman. He doesn't necessarily need to become a point guard, but the ability to generate his own offense with the ball in his hands would make him a much more attractive offensive option in the NBA, where the possessions are shorter and aren't as contained to half-court systems as they are in college basketball.

An improved mid-range shot would also help. It wasn't something Scott went to much as a freshman, but he also only shot 17-for-45 (37.8%) on "far twos," according to Torvik . Something as simple as an off-the-dribble mid-range shot being added to the bag, which would make Scott a three-level scoring threat, would help him jump out at pro teams on the court.

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) passes the ball against UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images