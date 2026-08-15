Complete Updated MSU Depth Chart 3 Weeks From Season Opener

There is now less than three weeks to go until Michigan State kicks its season off against Toledo.

The start of fall camp has brought a few needed answers to some key position battles . Below is where I believe everyone stands at each position. Keep in mind that a few players may be listed twice if they seem to fit into more than one spot on the field.

Quarterback

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass during MSU's first fall camp practice on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

1. #11 Alessio Milivojevic (R-So./3)

2. #2 Cam Fancher (6th) - UCF transfer

3. #15 Leo Hannan (R-Fr./2)

Michigan State's Cam Fancher warms up during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

4. #10 Kayd Coffman (Fr./1)

5. #23 Peyton Babbit (Fr./1)

Running Back

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State running back Cam Edwards (0) tries to avoid defensive back Michael Richard (7) during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

1. #0 Cam Edwards (R-Sr./5)

2a. #21 Marvis Parrish (So./2) - Western Kentucky transfer

2b. #4 Jaziun Patterson (R-Sr./5) - Iowa transfer

Michigan State's Jaziun Patterson runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2c. #7 Brandon Tullis (Jr./3)

5. #32 Kenneth Williams (R-Jr./4) - Nebraska transfer

Wide Receiver

Michigan State's Charles Taplin catches a pass while warming up during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR-X

1. #19 Charles Taplin (R-Fr./2)

2. #3 Fredrick Moore (R-Jr./4) - Michigan transfer

3. #18 Jameel Gardner Jr. (R-Sr./5) - Jackson State transfer

Michigan State's Rodney Bullard Jr. carries the ball while moving to the next drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR-Z

1. #3 Rodney Bullard Jr. (6th) - NCAA waiver pending

2. #8 KK Smith (R-Jr./4) - Notre Dame transfer

3. #14 Bryson Williams (R-Fr./2)

4. #5 Samson Gash (Fr./1)

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray runs after a catch during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR-Slot

1. #13 Chrishon McCray (R-Sr./5)

2. #17 Braylon Collier (R-Fr./2)

3. #5 Samson Gash (Fr./1)

Tight Ends

Michigan State tight end Jayden Savoury catches a pass during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. #31 Jayden Savoury (R-Fr./2)

2. #82 Brennan Parachek (R-Jr./4)

3. #12 Carson Gulker (6th) - Will get much more playing time than a traditional TE3 - Ferris State transfer

The Grand Valley State football team edged Ferris State in the Anchor Bone rivalry on Saturday at Ferris State. Carson Gulker 2 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

4. #84 Eddie Whiting (Fr./1)

5. #88 Kai Rios (R-Sr./5)

Offensive Line

Michigan State's Ben Murawski and the rest of the offensive line participate in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle

1. #75 Ben Murawski (R-Sr./5) - UConn transfer

2. #73 Rustin Young (R-So./3)

Michigan State's Conner Moore, left, blocks Eli Coenen during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Left Guard

1. #58 Conner Moore (R-Sr./5)

2. #70 Luka Vincic (R-Sr./5)

Michigan State offensive lineman Trent Fraley goes through drills during the first day of training camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Center

1. #63 Trent Fraley (R-Sr./5) - North Dakota State transfer

2. #76 Drew Nichols (R-Fr.)

Michigan State's Nick Sharpe, right, and Robert Wright Jr. run a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Right Guard

1. #52 Nick Sharpe (6th) - South Carolina transfer

2. #70 Luka Vincic (R-Sr./5)

3. #77 Andrew Dennis (R-So./3)

Michigan State offensive lineman Rakeem Johnson goes through drills during the first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Right Tackle

1. #55 Rakeem Johnson (R-So.)

2. #71 Robert Wright Jr. (R-Jr./4) - Georgia Southern transfer

Defensive Tackles

Michigan State's Ben Roberts runs a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. #55 Ben Roberts (R-Sr./5)

2. #96 Eli Coenen (R-Jr./4) - Illinois transfer

3. #98 Derrick Simmons (R-Fr./2)

Michigan State defensive lineman Derrick Simmons runs a drill during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

4. #25 Carlos Hazelwood (R-So./3) - Toledo transfer

5. #52 Mikeshun Beeler (R-So./3)

Rush Ends

Michigan State's Kenny Soares Jr. prepares for a play during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. #1 Kenny Soares Jr. (R-Sr./5) - NC State transfer

2. #11 Anelu Lafaele (R-So./3)

Michigan State's Anelu Lafaele celebrates after forcing a fumble against Western Michigan during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. #13 Isaac Smith (6th)

4. Trey Lisle (R-So./3) - SEMO transfer

Defensive Ends

From left, Michigan State's Keahnist Thompson, Eli Coenen, Hudson Aultman and Chris Piwowarczyk run a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. #9 Keahnist Thompson (R-Sr./5) - Weber State transfer

2. #97 Cal Thrush (R-Fr./2)

3. #51 Kekai Burnett (R-So./3)

Linebackers

Michigan State’s Jordan Hall works out during a drill at football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MIKE / Middle Linebackers

1. #5 Jordan Hall (Sr./4)

2. #18 Dion Crawford (Sr./4) - Buffalo transfer

3. #16 Adam Shaw (Fr./1)

Michigan State's Brady Pretzlaff, left, and Caleb Wheatland participate in a drill during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WILL/Outside Linebackers

1. #44 Caleb Wheatland (R-Sr./5) - Auburn transfer

2. #18 Dion Crawford (Sr./4) - Buffalo transfer

3. #45 Brady Pretzlaff (R-So./3)

Cornerbacks

Michigan State's Charles Brantley celebrates after the win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. #4 Charles Brantley (6th) - Miami (FL) transfer

2. #3 Tre Bell (R-Sr./5) - Iowa State transfer

3. #22 Tyran Chappell (R-So./3) - Houston Christian transfer

Michigan State's Tre Bell jokes with teammates during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

4. #0 NiJhay Burt (R-Sr./5)

5. #14 Andrew Brinson IV (R-So./3)

Safeties

Michigan State defensive back Michael Richard goes through drills during the first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Nickel

1. #7 Michael Richard (Sr./4) - Louisiana Tech transfer

2. #31 Deuce Edwards (R-Fr./2)

Michigan State safety Nikai Martinez goes around the sideline during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Free Safety

1. #21 Nikai Martinez (R-Sr./5)

2. #34 Khalil Majeed (6th)

Michigan State safety Devin Vaught goes through drills during the first day of training camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Strong Safety

1. #2 Devin Vaught - Maine transfer

2. #30 Aveon Grose (R-Sr./5)

Starting Specialists

Michigan State's Rhys Dakin punts the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kicker: #37 Liam Boyd (R-Sr./5) - Charlotte transfer

Punter: #9 Rhys Dakin (Jr./3) - Iowa transfer

Michigan State's Liam Boyd kicks a field goal during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Long Snapper: #50 Nick Duzansky (R-Jr./4) - Oregon transfer

Kick Returner: #32 Kenneth Williams (R-Jr./4) - Nebraska transfer & #13 Chrishon McCray (R-Sr./5)

Potential Punt Returners (no clear starter yet): #17 Braylon Collier (R-Fr./2) or #5 Samson Gash (Fr./1) or #32 Kenneth Williams (R-Jr./4) or #13 Chrishon McCray (R-Sr./5)

Key Remaining Battles

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald gives out instructions during MSU's first practice of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep in mind that everything above is certainly not set in stone. By game week, I'll probably have to shuffle a few names around again, especially since the teams just put on pads for the first time this week. Bouts for playing time certainly are still there among the running backs (besides Edwards), wideouts (besides McCray), and the tight ends. The defense feels a little more set, but there is always time for a player to rise up and surprise people.

Punt returner is another little nugget to keep an eye on. Special teams coordinator LeVar Woods is accustomed to having elite return men at his disposal, but it's not yet clear who will be back there in those situations. He's not afraid to use starters and key players, so it's tough to take anybody off the table.