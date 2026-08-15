Complete Updated MSU Depth Chart 3 Weeks From Season Opener
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There is now less than three weeks to go until Michigan State kicks its season off against Toledo.
The start of fall camp has brought a few needed answers to some key position battles. Below is where I believe everyone stands at each position. Keep in mind that a few players may be listed twice if they seem to fit into more than one spot on the field.
Quarterback
1. #11 Alessio Milivojevic (R-So./3)
2. #2 Cam Fancher (6th) - UCF transfer
3. #15 Leo Hannan (R-Fr./2)
4. #10 Kayd Coffman (Fr./1)
5. #23 Peyton Babbit (Fr./1)
Running Back
1. #0 Cam Edwards (R-Sr./5)
2a. #21 Marvis Parrish (So./2) - Western Kentucky transfer
2b. #4 Jaziun Patterson (R-Sr./5) - Iowa transfer
2c. #7 Brandon Tullis (Jr./3)
5. #32 Kenneth Williams (R-Jr./4) - Nebraska transfer
Wide Receiver
WR-X
1. #19 Charles Taplin (R-Fr./2)
2. #3 Fredrick Moore (R-Jr./4) - Michigan transfer
3. #18 Jameel Gardner Jr. (R-Sr./5) - Jackson State transfer
WR-Z
1. #3 Rodney Bullard Jr. (6th) - NCAA waiver pending
2. #8 KK Smith (R-Jr./4) - Notre Dame transfer
3. #14 Bryson Williams (R-Fr./2)
4. #5 Samson Gash (Fr./1)
WR-Slot
1. #13 Chrishon McCray (R-Sr./5)
2. #17 Braylon Collier (R-Fr./2)
3. #5 Samson Gash (Fr./1)
Tight Ends
1. #31 Jayden Savoury (R-Fr./2)
2. #82 Brennan Parachek (R-Jr./4)
3. #12 Carson Gulker (6th) - Will get much more playing time than a traditional TE3 - Ferris State transfer
4. #84 Eddie Whiting (Fr./1)
5. #88 Kai Rios (R-Sr./5)
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. #75 Ben Murawski (R-Sr./5) - UConn transfer
2. #73 Rustin Young (R-So./3)
Left Guard
1. #58 Conner Moore (R-Sr./5)
2. #70 Luka Vincic (R-Sr./5)
Center
1. #63 Trent Fraley (R-Sr./5) - North Dakota State transfer
2. #76 Drew Nichols (R-Fr.)
Right Guard
1. #52 Nick Sharpe (6th) - South Carolina transfer
2. #70 Luka Vincic (R-Sr./5)
3. #77 Andrew Dennis (R-So./3)
Right Tackle
1. #55 Rakeem Johnson (R-So.)
2. #71 Robert Wright Jr. (R-Jr./4) - Georgia Southern transfer
Defensive Tackles
1. #55 Ben Roberts (R-Sr./5)
2. #96 Eli Coenen (R-Jr./4) - Illinois transfer
3. #98 Derrick Simmons (R-Fr./2)
4. #25 Carlos Hazelwood (R-So./3) - Toledo transfer
5. #52 Mikeshun Beeler (R-So./3)
Rush Ends
1. #1 Kenny Soares Jr. (R-Sr./5) - NC State transfer
2. #11 Anelu Lafaele (R-So./3)
3. #13 Isaac Smith (6th)
4. Trey Lisle (R-So./3) - SEMO transfer
Defensive Ends
1. #9 Keahnist Thompson (R-Sr./5) - Weber State transfer
2. #97 Cal Thrush (R-Fr./2)
3. #51 Kekai Burnett (R-So./3)
Linebackers
MIKE / Middle Linebackers
1. #5 Jordan Hall (Sr./4)
2. #18 Dion Crawford (Sr./4) - Buffalo transfer
3. #16 Adam Shaw (Fr./1)
WILL/Outside Linebackers
1. #44 Caleb Wheatland (R-Sr./5) - Auburn transfer
2. #18 Dion Crawford (Sr./4) - Buffalo transfer
3. #45 Brady Pretzlaff (R-So./3)
Cornerbacks
1. #4 Charles Brantley (6th) - Miami (FL) transfer
2. #3 Tre Bell (R-Sr./5) - Iowa State transfer
3. #22 Tyran Chappell (R-So./3) - Houston Christian transfer
4. #0 NiJhay Burt (R-Sr./5)
5. #14 Andrew Brinson IV (R-So./3)
Safeties
Nickel
1. #7 Michael Richard (Sr./4) - Louisiana Tech transfer
2. #31 Deuce Edwards (R-Fr./2)
Free Safety
1. #21 Nikai Martinez (R-Sr./5)
2. #34 Khalil Majeed (6th)
Strong Safety
1. #2 Devin Vaught - Maine transfer
2. #30 Aveon Grose (R-Sr./5)
Starting Specialists
Kicker: #37 Liam Boyd (R-Sr./5) - Charlotte transfer
Punter: #9 Rhys Dakin (Jr./3) - Iowa transfer
Long Snapper: #50 Nick Duzansky (R-Jr./4) - Oregon transfer
Kick Returner: #32 Kenneth Williams (R-Jr./4) - Nebraska transfer & #13 Chrishon McCray (R-Sr./5)
Potential Punt Returners (no clear starter yet): #17 Braylon Collier (R-Fr./2) or #5 Samson Gash (Fr./1) or #32 Kenneth Williams (R-Jr./4) or #13 Chrishon McCray (R-Sr./5)
Key Remaining Battles
Keep in mind that everything above is certainly not set in stone. By game week, I'll probably have to shuffle a few names around again, especially since the teams just put on pads for the first time this week. Bouts for playing time certainly are still there among the running backs (besides Edwards), wideouts (besides McCray), and the tight ends. The defense feels a little more set, but there is always time for a player to rise up and surprise people.
Punt returner is another little nugget to keep an eye on. Special teams coordinator LeVar Woods is accustomed to having elite return men at his disposal, but it's not yet clear who will be back there in those situations. He's not afraid to use starters and key players, so it's tough to take anybody off the table.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika