Updated MSU Projected Week 1 Offensive Starting Lineup

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The first day of training camp provided some important context on who may start for Michigan State during Week 1, as well as where.

Back on July 22, I projected every single starting spot ahead of camp. A few names have either moved in or have moved to another spot, specifically on the offensive side. Here's where things stand entering the first full week of training camp at MSU:

QB: Alessio Milivojevic

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass during MSU's first fall camp practice on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Alessio Milivojevic is still the undisputed QB1. There won't be any competition for either the starting role or the backup role (UCF transfer Cam Fancher). Milivojevic got four starts last season in what was essentially an audition for the full-time role, and he did enough for Pat Fitzgerald to ride with him as the starter in Year 1.

RB: Cam Edwards

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State running back Cam Edwards (0) tries to avoid defensive back Michael Richard (7) during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

UConn transfer Cam Edwards is also undoubtedly the RB1. It's a packed room this year, but Edwards' 1,240 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns from last season are a level of production the others cannot match.

WR-Slot: Chrishon McCray

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray runs after a catch during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The only surefire starter in the wide receiver room is Chrishon McCray. He's the Spartans' leading returning wideout, catching 24 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns. I'm looking for McCray to break out this year under Nick Sheridan's system, with the depth chart cleared ahead of him.

WR-X: Charles Taplin

Michigan State's Charles Taplin catches a pass while warming up during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first day practice was open didn't provide a ton of answers to the battle behind McCray at receiver. As of now, I still have second-year player Charles Taplin projected as a starter. He only caught one pass last year, but he made a lot of noise during the spring and seems positioned to surprise some people this year.

WR-Z: Rodney Bullard Jr.

Michigan State's Rodney Bullard Jr. catches a pass while warming up during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I'm actually switching my pick here from KK Smith to Rodney Bullard Jr. This is contingent on Bullard getting approved to play this fall by the NCAA, though. If he isn't allowed to play this year, I'd switch it back to Smith.

Bullard got one start last year against Minnesota due to McCray being hurt, and he made the most of it. He caught four passes for 102 yards, also scoring a 71-yard touchdown.

TE: Jayden Savoury

Michigan State tight end Jayden Savoury catches a pass during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I'm also switching my starting tight end pick to Jayden Savoury. He was one of the standouts for me this past Thursday. I previously had Carson Gulker in this spot, but it seems MSU might use him more as a rotational gadget player than as a traditional starting tight end. Savoury and Brennan Parachek were getting the first reps during one drill I observed.

LT: Ben Murawski

Michigan State's Ben Murawski and the rest of the offensive line participate in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Still at left tackle is UConn transfer Ben Murawski. He's known as an elite run-blocker, which led to a lot of success for him and Edwards last year with the Huskies. Any movement here would be very surprising.

LG: Conner Moore

Michigan State's Conner Moore, left, blocks Eli Coenen during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is one section I'm surprised to be writing. Conner Moore was Michigan State's starting right tackle last year, and as the only returning starter on the offensive line, I perhaps assumed too much he'd stay at the same spot. Moore played guard during the spring, though, and he was working on the left side of the line on Thursday. That's why he's over here now.

C: Trent Fraley

Michigan State's Trent Fraley, right, and Ben Murawski participate in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One starter who can be written in permanent ink (barring any sort of injury) is Trent Fraley. Fitzgerald was named last year's FCS Rimington Award winner as the starting center, so there's no real discussion necessary here.

RG: Nick Sharpe

Michigan State's Nick Sharpe, right, and Robert Wright Jr. run a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now at right guard is Nick Sharpe. I previously had him on the left side, but a shift to the other side seems like the right move. Sharpe exclusively played right guard under offensive line coach Nick Tabacca at Wake Forest. He played left guard last year while at South Carolina, but that prior experience with Tabacca probably supercedes that.

RT: Rakeem Johnson or Robert Wright Jr.

Michigan State offensive lineman Rakeem Johnson goes through drills during the first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Moore shifting on the offensive line would create another position battle for Michigan State to settle at right tackle. The two candidates for this spot would be Robert Wright Jr. and Rakeem Johnson. Wright was a solid portal addition this offseason after he had a nice season as the starter at Georgia Southern. Johnson is entering his third year with the program and has established a reputation as a very versatile option on the offensive line.

I'd lean slightly towards Wright's direction here. Johnson only has 90 snaps of in-game experience at right tackle, while Wright got a full season's worth last year. Wright also didn't commit a penalty all season last year at Georgia Southern, a pretty impressive feat for an offensive tackle across 752 snaps.