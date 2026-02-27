MSU Continues to Trend For Dynamic 2027 Linebacker

The 2027 recruiting cycle has been the top priority for most college football programs this offseason, and heading into the spring, several of the nation’s top prospects are inching closer to making their decisions.

As the cycle continues, Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff have been scheduling official visits (OVs) with some of their top 2027 targets, including a three-star linebacker from Pennsylvania, who’s expected to travel to East Lansing in May.

3-Star 2027 Linebacker Schedules Michigan State Official Visit

On Tuesday, Zykee Scott, a three-star linebacker from La Salle College High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, announced on X that he has scheduled an OV with the Spartans from May 29-31, writing, “OV locked it wit [Michigan State Football].”

Since taking over as head coach, Fitzgerald has made Scott a top priority for Michigan State. The Spartans’ efforts appear to have paid off, as the young linebacker named the program as one of his top five schools earlier this week, alongside UNC, Pitt, Tennessee, and Wake Forest.

Scott is one of several talented 2027 prospects who have scheduled an OV with the Spartans, joining players like four-star defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati and four-star EDGE Myles Smith.

As of now, Michigan State is the only program to have scheduled an OV with Scott, putting the Spartans in a strong position to win his recruitment.

The La Salle College star is one of the top linebackers in the country and is coming off a strong junior season, where he recorded 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Scott would be a welcome addition to the Spartans’ 2027 class with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 420 overall player nationally, the No. 31 linebacker, and the No. 14 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania.

While Michigan State has made Scott’s top five, the Spartans will face stiff competition from his other finalists for his commitment. Still, getting him on campus in East Lansing for an OV will help Fitzgerald and his staff cement their status as a top contender in the three-star linebacker’s recruitment.

As of now, Scott hasn’t set a commitment date, but he’ll likely announce his decision shortly at some point this spring or summer.

If the Spartans can continue making progress with him over the coming months and impress him during his May OV, Michigan State should have a strong chance of landing one of the top linebackers in the 2027 class.

