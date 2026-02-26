Spartans Heating Up With Elite In-State 2027 EDGE

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff haven’t had a single moment to rest this offseason, as the Spartans have been working tirelessly on the 2027 recruiting trail and are actively competing for several talented prospects.

Over the past few weeks, the Spartans have started scheduling official visits (OVs) with some of their top 2027 targets, including a four-star in-state EDGE, who is expected to travel to East Lansing in May.

4-Star 2027 EDGE Schedules Michigan State Official Visit

Since taking over as Michigan State’s head coach in December, Fitzgerald has made an effort to prioritize some of the top in-state 2027 recruits, including Myles Smith, a four-star EDGE from Farmington High School in Farmington, Michigan.

The Spartans have been making steady progress with Smith throughout the offseason, first offering him on Dec. 18, and hosting him in East Lansing for a Junior Day visit at the end of January.

Michigan State has emerged as a serious contender in Smith’s recruitment, and 247Sports’ Allen Trieu recently reported that the young pass rusher has scheduled an OV with the Spartans for May 29.

Smith is one of several prospects scheduled to have an OV with the Spartans this spring, joining players like four-star defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati and three-star wide receiver Namajay Thompson.

His trip to East Lansing is the second OV he has scheduled this spring, as Trieu also reported that the four-star EDGE will travel to Lexington for a visit with Kentucky on June 12.

Smith is one of the top prospects in the country and is coming off a strong season at Farmington. According to his X, he finished his junior season with 85 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, and four forced fumbles.

The 6’4, 230-pound pass rusher would be an excellent addition to the Spartans’ 2027 class. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 204 overall player nationally, the No. 21 EDGE, and the No. 4 prospect in Michigan.

While Michigan State will face competition from Kentucky and several other schools for Smith, getting him on campus in East Lansing for an OV should help the Spartans cement their status as a top contender in his recruitment.

If Fitzgerald and company can continue to strengthen their relationship with Smith in the coming months and impress him during his May OV, the Spartans should be well-positioned to land one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 class.

