MSU's Cooper Explains Next Steps Following Michigan Sweep

ANN ARBOR, Mich. --- Being a senior on a team that just got swept by its rival is not the world's most enviable position.

That's something four-year Michigan State seniors Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler have to sit with for now. Both of them individually played well against No. 3 Michigan, with Kohler going for 23 points and eight rebounds and Cooper dropping 19 points and six rebounds. It wasn't enough, though, as the eighth-ranked Spartans fell on Sunday, 90-80 .

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, right, moves to the basket as Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg defends during the second half on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It hurts. It hurts," Cooper said after the game. "I think I've had some good memories here. Winning here the last two years, it's a really cool feeling, and I really wanted our guys to feel that today. So it hurts, I kinda feel like we let down our fan base today, not being able to close it out.

"This isn't the staple of our season. It's not the staple of our year. We're not done yet, so we've still got stuff to prove."

More from Cooper Postgame

Next Opportunities for Cooper, MSU

Michigan State center Carson Cooper (15) attempts a free throw against Rutgers during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Cooper said, this is not the end of Michigan State's season. The Spartans have the Big Ten Tournament ahead of them, with MSU getting the 3 seed in this year's conference tourney. With No. 1 seed Michigan on the other side of the bracket from it, who knows? There is a realistic chance that Michigan State ends up getting a third shot at its arch-rival.

That would be another opportunity for MSU to try to take down one of the nation's top teams. The Spartans have now played three games against those "Tier A" opponents that just seem to be a step above the others.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looks on after a play against Michigan during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One game was against current-No 1 Duke, and two have been against the third-ranked Wolverines. Michigan State has been right in all three of those games late, but hasn't gotten a win in any of them.

For MSU to get to, say, a Final Four this season, it might have to end up taking down a team like that. Somehow, the Spartans have to find a way to get over the hump in those games, rather than falling off late, as they did against Duke and against UM twice.

Mar 8, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) grabs the rebound in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"I think it's utilizing all of your guys," Cooper said when asked about what Michigan State needs in those games. "I think today and throughout the rest of the year, me, [Kohler], Coen [Carr], and [Jeremy] Fears, being the veterans, being the senior leadership, junior leadership, we've gotta be as solid as we can, and we've gotta be able to play well every game.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, center, tries to get position on Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg, left, and Nimari Burnett during the second half on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"But also that goes to the second point is the bench too, and the young guys too. I think for us to be a really good team, those guys have to step up and play really good basketball at this point in the year too."

What just has to be processed is that this opportunity against Michigan is gone. It's a missed opportunity, but MSU still went 25-6 this year and is still probably in line to get a 2 seed on Selection Sunday. Cooper and Michigan State still have ample runway to make that 0-2 record against the Wolverines a footnote.