Kohler Reveals Personal Side to MSU-Michigan Basketball Rivalry

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Jaxon Kohler didn't grow up in the shadow of the Breslin Center or the Crisler Center. Being from American Fork, Utah, he should have grown up pretty far removed from the intensity of the Michigan State-Michigan basketball rivalry.

That hasn't stopped Kohler from going all-in even before he moved across the country to join Tom Izzo's program. Now that he's been on the inside for four seasons and is preparing to face the Wolverines for the eighth (and potentially final) time in his career, he views it as everything.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler yells after being introduced as a starter before a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"Growing up, you know that this is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, rivalries in all of college sports," Kohler said Friday. "Not just in college basketball, but in hockey and football and across all college sports. [It's] us against them. I don't think there's a better rivalry in any sport."

Kohler is entering Sunday's game (4:30 p.m. ET, CBS) with a 5-2 record against his arch-rival. Given how intense a competitor he is, getting swept as a senior by the Wolverines would probably leave a pretty poor taste in his mouth, though.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo talks to the fans during the senior night ceremony after the Spartans win over Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The odds of MSU facing Michigan for a third time in the Big Ten Tournament championship game on Selection Sunday are not insignificant, but it's not something to bank on happening.

More of Kohler's Rivalry Perspective

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Illinois during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Almost every Michigan State fan knows a Michigan fan or two that they like to have a good back-and-forth with. Kohler has one from back home in Utah, too, named Evan.

"Their family is fans of them," Kohler said. "I didn't know much about it as a little kid, but I always like rooting against my friends... We talk every now and then, but especially around this time, we don't talk. We let our teams do the work."

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo talks with Carson Cooper during the first half in the game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kohler has also confirmed that there has been a conversion process that has been underway. He says that Evan has been sent "tons of MSU gear" and that Evan supposedly now says he roots for the Spartans. That hasn't stopped some of the light-hearted banter.

Kohler Embraces Rivalry Antics

"It's funny that we tease about it," Kohler said. "I come home and give him crap and he gives me crap. He's been my friend since day one, so I know no matter all the crap he says, he's got my back... During basketball time, I always get a text from him and a shoutout from their family."

Sunday is probably Kohler's last chance to stick it to his friend's favorite team one last time. It's also his last regular-season game as a Spartan. Kohler always leaves his emotions and plays out there, but this game clearly has additional meaning to him beyond the fact that it's a heated rivalry game.

"I'm saving everything I've got for this game," he said. "Not only is it a rivalry game, but it's my last Big Ten regular season game. There's so much on the line, so much to play for, and I couldn't be happier that it's against this team."